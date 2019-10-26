CROMWELL —Noble County police arrested a man in Cromwell Thursday wanted by authorities in Wabash County on Level 2 felony charges of dealing meth.
On Thursday, information was obtained that a wanted subject, Walter A. Spriggs, 49, was living at a residence located at in the 1500N block of C.R. 1200W, Cromwell.
A Noble County Sheriff’s deputy was able to provide the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office with additional information for a search warrant to be issued for the residence to locate and arrest Spriggs.
Spriggs was taken into custody without incident.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber, in a news release, said he applauded “the cooperative efforts between the agencies involved in taking individuals such as Mr. Spriggs off the streets. The release also said Weber “appreciates neighboring agencies in sharing their information in an effort to keep Noble County a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”
Agencies involved with assisting Noble County and the arrest of Spriggs were the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
