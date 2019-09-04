ALBION — The Noble County Genealogical Society will host its 37th annual dinner meeting Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Noble County Public Library.
Reservations must be received by Thursday.
The meeting will include a catered dinner created by Fashion Farm, consisting of roast pork, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, broccoli salad and beverage.
Deb Muntz, Lagrange County, will portray Caroline Scott Harrison from Indiana and First Lady of the United States from 1889 until her death in 1892. She was the wife of our 23rd President, Benjamin Harrison, and from Indiana.
Meetings are open to the public; you do not have to be a member to attend. Those wishing to attend the program only need to arrive at 6:45 p.m. The Noble County Public Library is located at 813 E. Main St., Albion. The program will be in the Cole Room.
The cost of the dinner is $17. Reservations can be made via phone or email to Judy Richter at judyri@ligtel.com or 636-2854 or Margaret Ott at maott@ligtel.com or 761-3384.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.