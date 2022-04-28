KENDALLVILLE — People in Kendallville will be in for a treat this weekend as students at East Noble High School prepare for their final performance of the school year.
The East Noble High School theatre department will be putting on the musical, “The Music Man”, starting tonight through Sunday at the school’s auditorium.
Tonight’s show along with Friday and Saturday will begin at 7 p.m. The Sunday show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens.
The show takes place in 1912 and is about a con man named Harold Hill who comes to a small town in Iowa and takes advantage of the people living there. He poses as someone who helps form boys’ marching bands by selling musical instruments and uniforms to townspeople on the promise of training the new band members.
His plan is to sell them the equipment and leave town without actually training them. The local librarian and part-time piano teacher, Marian Paroo, begins to see through Harold when he helps her younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness and eventually falls in love with Harold.
The play was first performed in 1957 and has become a hit on Broadway since then.
Josh Ogle, East Noble’s theater director, said Harold throughout the play meets all different kids and crazy characters and there’s one person who is willing to spill the beans about who Harold really is.
“This is our 55th season as a department and we have done this show before both in 1999 and 1983,” he said. “We feel this is a great way to end the season.”
This will be East Noble’s first spring performance since 2019 due to the pandemic. The show will also star students from the middle school and elementary schools to better fit the roles of younger characters. 30 students in total are part of the production.
Harold Hill is being played by John Housholder, Xander Wilcox as Winthrop Paroo, Gabe Zimmerman as Marcellus Washburn and Claire Replogle as Marian.
The students have been preparing for the past six weeks for this weekend’s shows.
Ogle said it’s feels great for them to return for their spring production and the students feel pretty confident coming in and adjusting to doing a musical.
“They’ve worked really hard. This is going to be a big performance,” he said. “People will be experiencing a Broadway style show.”
