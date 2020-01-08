KENDALLVILLE — If you want to learn about how city government actually functions, Kendallville is hosting its Citizen’s Academy program starting next week.
At least, it will, if it gets a few more people signed up.
“The City of Kendallville needs continuous input from all of our citizens and we believe that educating local citizens in our community to obtain a better understanding of the functionality of local government, the responsibility of each department and how each department operates helps prepare new community volunteers and leaders, enhances trust and build relationships with the local public sector,” according to a city informational flier.
Residents enrolled in the program will meet on Monday nights for seven weeks and get the opportunity to meet Kendallville’s elected officials, department heads and key personnel and learn about what they do in their respective departments.
If attendees complete at least six of the sessions, they’ll graduate the academy and receive a certificate of recognition from Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and other city leaders.
Graduates are encouraged to further expand their involvement in the city by seeking opportunities such as volunteering, serving on boards or commissions or even running for office.Former Kendallville City Council member Frank Walkup noted that he first got interested in holding public office after attending the academy.
The academy is open to any Kendallville resident and is free.
The city needs at least five people signed up to run the program and is currently seeking additional participants. The first session is Monday at 6 p.m.
Anyone interested in signing up should contact Cindy Marple at the mayor’s office at 347-0342 or by email at cmarple@kendallville-in.org.
The schedule for the program is as follows:
Jan. 13 — Welcome with Handshoe, police department with Chief Rob Wiley.
Jan. 20 — Mayor’s office with Handshoe, clerk-treasurer’s office with Clerk-treasurer Katie Ritchie, council chambers tour.
Jan. 27 — Street department and cemetery with Superintendent Ryan Alwine.
Feb. 3 — Airport with Board of Aviation Commissioners President Mike Jansen, park department with Director Jim Pankop.
Feb. 10 — Fire department with Chief Jeremy McKinley.
Feb. 17 — Engineering department with city engineer Scott Derby, boards overview with Handshoe.
Feb. 24 — Water pollution control with Superintendent Mark Schultz, water department with Superintendent Scott Mosley.
March 3 — Presentation of certificate to graduates at the Kendallville City Council meeting.
