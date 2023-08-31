A story in Tuesday’s edition of the News Sun included a story about two churches celebrating the 175th anniversary of their founding. The story contained a historical error due to incorrect information supplied to the newspaper.
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla is the oldest Lutheran church in Noble County. It was founded in 1844, four years before St. Mark’s Lutheran Church was founded in Albion and Mt. Pleasant was founded six miles east of Albion.
