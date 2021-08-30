KENDALLVILLE — Police have captured a suspect who allegedly robbed a credit union on U.S. 6 in Kendallville Monday afternoon.
Details are still emerging about the robbery that was called in around 2:30 p.m.
Police radio traffic indicated Kendallville Police received a call about a bank robbery at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, 551 W. North St., Kendallville. Police began a search for a suspect who was reportedly fleeing eastward of the city.
Just after 2:45 p.m. officers reported having stopped the suspect vehicle near U.S. 6 and C.R. 19 in DeKalb County and took a person into custody, according to police radio traffic.
That intersection is located about 9.5 miles east from the 3Rivers branch in Kendallville, and 4.8 miles east of the Noble-DeKalb county line.
A video shot by area resident Scott Hartley and posted to the KPC News Facebook page showed the suspect getting out of the red Toyota four-door with hands in the air, surrendering to officers. Police, with guns drawn, took the person into custody with no incident.
Three Indiana State Police vehicles were at the scene at the time of the arrest and four more swarmed in within a minute after the person was cuffed.
The suspect was not identified by police as of press time tonight.
The last bank robbery in Kendallville was in December 2017 when Danurell Blair of Fort Wayne robbed the U.S. location of Campbell & Fetter Bank on a Saturday morning. Blair pleaded guilty to that branch as well as several other northeast Indiana banks and was sentenced in February 2019 in federal court to 70 months in prison.
