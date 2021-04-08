LAGRANGE — The statistics are staggering.
Every 93 seconds, someone in America is sexually assaulted. And many times, those victims are children.
One in six women will be the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime. One in every 33 American men will also be assaulted in their lifetime. Childhood assault victims are typically between the ages of 12 and 17, and 34% of all childhood rapes happen to children under the age of 12.
Worse yet, few people talk about it.
April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Annie Fleck, the victim’s advocate at the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office, wants people to take notice. Fleck and other members of the prosecutor’s office spent part of their day Wednesday, chalk in hand, drawing teal ribbons on the sidewalks that surround the LaGrange County Courthouse.
Fleck said her mission is to let residents know the prosecutor’s office and members of local law enforcement are there to help anyone who is a victim of sexual assault. She also wants people to know sexual assaults happen here far more often than people realize.
In response to the problem, LaGrange County launched a sexual assault response team. That group is made up of people specially trained to handle and investigate sexual assault cases. It includes detectives from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, the prosecutor’s victim’s advocate, counselors from several local mental health agencies, and members of the Department of Child Services. All are specially trained to investigate these kinds of cases.
Unfortunately, victims of sexual assault often feel a sense of shame after they’ve been assaulted and because of that, most don’t immediately report those assaults to law enforcement. And statistics show more and more assaults are being perpetrated by juveniles attacking other juveniles.
“Sadly, it’s estimated about 80% of sexual assaults are never reported to the police because victims are afraid of being shamed.
Fleck said one of the biggest problems surrounding sexual assault is that victims often feel that somehow they are to blame for their attack. Fleck said that simply isn’t true.
“In every other crime, the defendant is asked to prove their innocence. But sexual assault cases seem to be the only crime where the victim has to prove his or her innocence,” Fleck explained. “That’s sad, but we still tend to put the victim on trial when they report an assault and try to convict their attacker. We hear perpetrators say things like ‘she was wearing clothes that were too tight’ or ‘she was asking for it’ and those kinds of things. We still haven’t lost that stigma that seems to surround sexual assault.”
Fleck said attitudes are slowly changing. Changes in how law enforcement officers are trained to respond to sexual assault cases mean officers now take a more victim-centered approach to the investigation of sexual assault. That step helps the victim of an assault avoid feeling shamed.
“Our law enforcement officers have done a great job of being victim-centered when they walk into those situations,” she said.
Fleck admitted sexual assault cases are still tough to investigate and prosecute.
“In most crimes, there is some evidence to indicate a crime. With a theft, there’s something that is missing,” she explained. “With a sexual assault case, even with a forensic exam, it’s hard to prove a rape happened. And in a rape case, often comes down to ‘he said, she said’ and is a matter of who is telling the truth.”
By spending a little time drawing teal ribbons, the symbol of the National Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign, Fleck hopes to make more people more aware of the problem while at the same time letting victims know her office, the prosecutor’s office, and local law enforcement are there to help.
“This year we really wanted to make a statement,” she said. “We really wanted to do something to bring awareness to the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.