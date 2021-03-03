LAGRANGE – LaGrange Fire Chief Dave Elick submitted his letter of resignation to the members of the town board Monday night, officially stepping down from that post.
Elick recently was rehired in November as the department’s fire chief by the town board, expected to serve another two-year term. Elick said in his letter than a change in his work schedule made his resignation from that post necessary.
Shaun Fryer, the LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department’s assistant chief, stepped into the role of interim fire chief. He’ll continue serve in that role until the board conducts a search and formally hires Elick’s replacement.
LaGrange is taking applications for the position and will continue to take applications until March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.