ALBION — Wednesday’s public hearing on a confined hog feeding operation proposed for the northeast corner of the county has been put on hold, according to the Noble County Planner.
Roger and Shelly Diehm have petitioned the Noble County Plan Commission to rezone 60.11 acres of their land in the 11500 block of East C.R. 1200N in Wayne Township from A1 to A3, which would allow for a confined feeding operation.
On the official application to the plan commission, the Diehms are listed as the owners of the property, with the applicant named as Melissa Lehman.
The Noble County Planning Office had planned to support the rezoning measure according to official documents.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the plan commission had selected a hearing examiner to take information at Wednesday’s meeting, according to Plan Director Kenneth Hughes.
That hearing examiner was then to present findings before the entire plan commission the next time it could meet.
Hughes talked with the Diehms on Friday and it was determined to postpone Wednesday’s hearing until the entire plan commission could be available to hear it.
The initial proposal calls for 7,500 sows.
The Noble County Commissioners have the final say in the rezoning, with the plan commission responsible for offering a “no recommendation” a positive recommendation or a negative recommendation.
No date has been set for the commissioners to take up the rezoning.
The proposed plan is only one mile from McClish Lake, according to Hughes, and some lake residents in the area have expressed concerns with water quality issues.
Hughes said he believes stringent government regulations required to obtain a permit to operate such a facility make the risk low.
“It’s not like it used to be,” Hughes said. “A modern operation… is safe.”
