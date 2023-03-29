LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School’s interim principal, Ashley Bradley, got the nod that the administrative job is now hers. She was hired officially as the middle school principal in a lengthy school board meeting Monday night.
Bradley was named interim principal at the Dec. 12, 2022, school board meeting after the resignation of longtime principal Melanie Tijerina. Bradley had served as the middle school’s assistant principal before Tijerina submitted her resignation at the Nov. 14, 2022, meeting. Tijerina had worked in the West Noble district for 23 1/3 years.
In her statement to the News Sun at that time, Tijerina cited the increasing political pressure on educators, added to the normal administrative stresses, tragic losses of students and the challenges of the pandemic, as her reasons for leaving West Noble.
Tijerina also said she was a promoter of diversity and believed that “all students belong” at West Noble. She said she was being asked to do unspecified things that went against that belief, so she resigned to remain true to hervalues.
The board is moving closer to hiring a new superintendent after announcing March 16 that members had extended an offer to Dr. Nate Lowe.
Interim superintendent Randy Zimmerly said a public hearing on the proposed superintendent contract for candidate Lowe will take place at the April 10 meeting at 7 p.m. The board will consider final approval at the April 24 meeting. Lowe could begin work as early as May.
In other business, finance director Barbara Fought, curriculum director Sarah Wilson and transportation director Brandon Chordas asked for permission to expedite check reimbursement for displaced families.
Normally, checks to pay claims are cut after the board approves expenses. The three school leaders asked the board to allow those checks to be processed and issued immediately, instead of waiting for a board meeting.
Chordas noted that there are no shelters for displaced families in Ligonier. These families often must go to Goshen or Shipshewana, or further, to find shelter housing.
The district can provide transportation in several ways: directly sending a bus to the shelter location; using a central pick-up point; working cooperatively with other school districts on a transportation plan; or parents may transport their children themselves.
Wilson said that, by federal law, the school district must provide transportation to displaced students from their housing shelter to West Noble schools in order to maintain consistency in their education. Parents who provide their own transportation must be reimbursed for mileage at the current IRS rate of 65.5 cents per mile.
Wilson said that timely reimbursement is important to families who are low income and already struggling with their circumstances.
“The checks can absolutely be cut right away for low-income parents,” Fought said.
The board agreed after discussion and some teachable moments, but not everyone did. The board voted 5-1 on the motion to expedite the reimbursement checks, with Travis Stohlman voting no. Board member Paul Fought was absent.
Board member Parrish Kruger supported the reimbursement.
“We must reach out to help with any student in a crisis, whether it’s a fire or homelessness,” Kruger said.
Board member John Schwartz questioned whether the parents would use the reimbursement to buy alcohol or items other than gasoline.
In response, Zimmerly said that parents are being reimbursed from the transportation fund for gasoline they’ve already bought to bring their children to school. By federal law, parents are owed reimbursement for money they’ve already spent to transport their children.
There is parental accountability built into providing documentation for the mileage, which is verified by Fought. Fought said she had cut mileage checks for displaced families only a few times in recent years.
During “Spotlight on Success,” building principals Brian Shepherd, Mark Yoder, Ashley Bradley and Amanda Nine used a slideshow of photos to illustrate how each building works to involve parents in school life.
Five rubber speed bumps will be installed soon on the West Noble campus to curtail the excessive speeding by both students and parents. These speed bumps will be installed at Door 6 near the baseball field; between the middle school and the practice football field; near the elementary school and tennis courts; and two other locations.
Approval was also given for a group of items: program plan of district employee positions; KMC controls and painting of a classroom and hallway; the purchase of a new intercom system at the high school; application for a Common School Loan for technology; Food 2 School agreement for cooperative procurement of food; a d the purchase of a Kerlin white bus for $6,000 with door repairs estimated at $3,000.
The board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Tiffany Tefft, middle school custodian.
Leaves: Sandra Clouse, through May 26.
Hiring: Ashley Bradley, middle school principal, 220 days at $387 per day and administrative benefits package.
Service agreements: John Marano, high school homebound instruction, $32.50 per hour.
At adjournment, Schwartz referenced the recent loss of a staff member by suicide at a Middlebury school parking lot and encouraged the staff members present to look out for each other.
