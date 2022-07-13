KENDALLVILLE — Senior citizens in Kendallville now have a new place to stay active in their community.
The Noble County Council on Aging held its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon to officially celebrate the grand opening of its new building on South Main Street.
Local officials joined the staff at the center to hold an open house and also celebrated the center’s 45th anniversary.
The new building was a long time coming which the center has been pushing for many years.
The center’s staff moved into the building in June 2021, but the building didn’t officially open because they were still moving things in and finishing up some last touches to the facility.
The building opened back in the spring and they decided to hold its ceremony on Tuesday to both include the opening and its anniversary.
“We were working really hard to get this building done,” said Cherish Smith, executive director of the Noble County Council on Aging. “We will be getting some concrete work done outside as well.”
The center first considered moving to a new building back in 2006. The previous location was near Bixler Lake and was what she said was too small of a place.
She added that the previous location was not accessible to handicapped people and had limited parking space.
“We literally had to park our vans in the library’s parking space,” she said.
Garrett LLC had donated their office building to the Council on Aging that they could move into.
The Council on Aging applied for state and federal grants to fund construction of a new building, but found it was not feasible to do so because of the increased costs and rules around how to use they would have to use the funds.
They decided to host fundraisers and fund the project through private donations.
“It took us a couple years to raise enough money to fund the new building,” she said.
The Council on Aging received a $50,000 donation from American Electric Power, $100,000 grant from the Cole Foundation and three grants from the Community Foundation of Noble County.
The total cost of the new building was $750,000. She said the federal and state grant requirements would have made the cost nearly double that.
Its new building can fit more than 18 people at a time and has more space to do activities. At its prior building, they would only be able to host a fraction of that number.
“Our new building is also handicap accessible including in the bathrooms,” she said. “We have a new kitchen and we have space to store medical equipment that we weren’t able to do before.”
The new building will allow the Council on Aging to do more programming for seniors. Purdue Extension will be hosting a series on healthy eating in the future and will also host things like a murder mystery night in November and having a trivia night.
The new building is still getting some final touches. They plan pour concrete outside near the building for walkways and they plan to eventually build a pavilion and memorial benches to do thing outdoors.
