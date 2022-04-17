When it comes to meth, it remains cheaper and easier to buy than to make your own.
And that remains an issue as imported drugs continue to flood northeast Indiana.
Local law enforcement agencies have been dealing with imports in recent years, while in the past police battled people cooking meth locally.
The meth labs have mostly gone away, but now suppliers are finding ways to sell it to people in the region, often in large quantities.
A number of arrests in recent months have caught people with possession of meth, but officers had a throwback meth bust in Corunna recently, when they found seven “one-pot” meth labs in the town while six individuals were arrested.
People manufacturing their own meth remains an outlier, as nowadays much of the meth coming into the region is making it all the way from Mexico, mainly from drug cartels.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said the cartels have different routes throughout the United States and are able to bring meth to our community.
“It’s become cheaper to buy it from Mexico rather than go out and buy the ingredients yourself,” he said.
Getting the ingredients has also become more challenging over the past decade due to the rules around them that restrict what people are able to buy including cold medicine, which contains a key ingredient used to make meth.
The sheriff’s department has found bits of meth trash, which is leftover items used to make meth, around the county. But that’s rare nowadays as compared to even five years ago, when meth trash calls for spent and toxic hydrocholic gas generators were daily problems.
But instead of low-quality homemade meth, police now most often run into higher quality drugs in larger amounts.
In the first quarter of 2021, the Noble County Sheriffs seized about 5.5 grams of meth, estimated to be $600 worth.
“Crystal meth is one of the more common drugs we’re finding on people,” he said. “We’ve had a couple individuals who have been repeat offenders.”
One of the approaches the department is using is finding out who the users are and interviewing them to see if they will reveal who their supplier is.
Most users they find tend to have smaller quantities of meth on them when they are arrested. He said its the dealers who hold the larger quantities.
A typical hit of meth is a quarter gram. But it’s not been uncommon for officers to bust people with an ounce — about 30 grams — or more, and rare, huge busts of literal pounds of the stuff.
“There’s a lot of questioning and footwork involved to get closer to finding the larger quantities,” he said.
Over in Steuben County, they have seen the number of meth labs drop from years past.
First Sergeant of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Brad Kline said meth has made its way into the county through various channels.
“This month alone, we’ve made eight arrests for meth possession,” he said. “We’ve had about 40 arrests for the first quarter of the year.”
To help users get treatment, Weber said his department has programs that involve counseling and receiving treatment from medical staff to try to help users detox.
Noble County also has a drug court program where people can go through to help get clean and even have their criminal charges removed from their records upon graduating from the program.
“We want to be proactive and look for the individuals without infringing on their right,” Weber said.
There are also places like the Northeastern and Bowen Centers who work with addicts on recovering.
One of the first things when helping an individual recover from addiction assessing them said Wayne Peterson-Stephan, director of addiction recovery services at the Bowen Center.
“Everyone has different needs and it varies depends on how long people have been using,” he said.
People who come to the Bowen Center go through individual and group therapy sessions and people who are addicted to alcohol or opioids can receive treatment.
People who are meth users have access to the center’s outpatient program for nine hours per week and clinical intervention to help provide support for their recovery.
“We use an evidenced-based practice called Matrix, which is designed to have success with people with stimulant disorders to teach them the relapse skills they need,” he said.
Many of the people at the center are involved with Child Protective Services and have stimulant disorders that includes meth and opioid use.
He said many people have been able to find success and reunite with their families and can go on to be employed.
“If they have a setback, they can know we will always be here to support them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.