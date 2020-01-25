CROMWELL — As Noble County Economic Development Corp. enters the new decade, it will be with new leadership at the helm.
Already in the midst of a search for a new executive director, board members and stakeholders said goodbye to board President Bob Marshall who has served 15 years.
Marshall’s last meeting was Thursday at the Cromwell Public Library.
Marshall, who has led the EDC board since its beginning in 2005, rolled through a slideshow of progress in 2019 for Noble County. But this annual meeting would be his last, as he is retiring from his involvement with the county economic development organization.
Marshall said he will remain actively involved with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and its Regional Development Authority, the panel which distributed $42 million in Regional Cities funding support.
“Being involved with the EDC has allowed me to do things for communities and families,” Marshall said in his farewell remarks. “It’s incredibly rewarding.”
Leading the presentation, Marshall lauded the $6.2 million in economic investment in Noble County in 2019 and the creation of 85 new jobs. Industries that had expansions in 2019 were Whiteshire Hamroc, Kammerer Dynamics, Flint & Walling, B&J Medical, Brown & Sons, B&J Specialty, McLaughlin Furnace Group and West Noble Waste Recovery.
Marshall said the EDC’s investment trust fund screens applications for economic development projects and makes decisions about where funding will be spent. In 2019, the trust fund paid its final payment of $109,000 to the Strawberry Valley Trail in Ligonier, a project supported by Regional Cities money.
The trust fund paid $15,594 toward its commitment of $110,000 to the Kendallville Municipal Airport for construction of a new heated jet hangar that broke ground this summer.
The trust fund paid $100,000 to the new Kendallville Restorations Inc. organization, which identifies and restores existing homes, eliminates blight and promotes single-family ownership.
Marshall also touted several future projects, including the development of the Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center, west of Albion; construction of a reception venue for the 73-year-old nonprofit Noble County Saddle Club; and infrastructure for the Avilla Industrial Park.
Marshall called the need for housing “front and center right now” and said Albion, Avilla, Ligonier and Kendallville have all made strides in housing development. The most recent announcement came just this week, when the city of Kendallville announced a 70-unit residential subdivision at Sherman Street and Waits Road.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel told the group a model home is now open to showcase a 63-unit development in Ligonier. She said her city is also working with West Noble Waste Recovery on a new building with new jobs.
Fisel said one of two vacant buildings in Ligonier’s industrial park, formerly occupied by Pennington, has been sold. The Parker Hannifin building remains on the market.
Improving broadband service and access in Noble County is an issue on the table, too. Marshall said the EDC held a Broadband Summit last May to begin to address the gaps, because it directly ties into attracting talented people to live in Noble County. A task force will be created in 2020 to work on solutions for reliable broadband access.
An early learning coalition is also in development, Marshall reported, to address both child care and childhood learning issues as part of the EDC’s support of employers and employees. He cited, as an example, nurses who work 12-hour shifts who wrestle with the access to and availability of child care.
Other workforce development accomplishments are industry tours for teachers in October and the first East Noble robotics competition in November. Another industry tour for teachers is being planned for March.
After final farewells for Marshall, Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe was elected president of the EDC board after serving as vice president for several years. Other new officers are Vice President Les Nivens, Treasurer Paul Shepherd and Secretary Erin Goldsberry.
New members joining the board are East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson representing education; Jeremy Barron representing agriculture; Stuart Hood representing the financial sector; Randy Mead representing the utilities sector; and Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker, representing Albion.
