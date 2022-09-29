Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Brian K. Kidd, 49, of the 3500 block of North C.R. 1025W, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of intimidation. Kidd was also held on a warrant charging criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Kidd was held without bond.
Katherine Stanley, 54, of the 300 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. Stanley was held without bond.
Michael W. Sturdivant, 46, of the 1700 block of North C.R. 100W, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Sturdivant was held without bond.
Austin L. Cusick, 22, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Cusick was released on his own recognizance.
Justin M. Gienger, 35, of the 900 block of Kelly Street, Rome City, was arrested at 4:26 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Gienger was held without bond.
Sonia M. Grazianal, 49, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia,. Grazianal was held on $2,500 bond.
Jerry L. Neuman, 54, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Neuman was held without bond.
Dale Owens Jr., 41, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Owens was held on $20,000 bond.
Andrew R. Pressler, 34, of the 200 block of Gale Street, Angola, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Pressler was held without bond.
Andrew J. Wiedman, 37, of the 7500 block of East C.R. 1100N, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:39 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Wiedman was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.