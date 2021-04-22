KENDALLVILLE — With the start of the 2021-22 school year families within the East Noble School Corp. district will have another child care option close to home.
After hearing a presentation from Superintendent Ann Linson during Wednesday night’s board of education meeting, the board signed a contract with Champions, an accredited child care provider.
The partnership between the East Noble School Corp. and Champions is the first of its kind with the company in Indiana. Champions operates more than 600 before- and after-school, full-day, and year-around learning environments for children. Champions is a member of the KinderCare Education family.
With the creation of the preschool program at Avilla Elementary School in 2020-21, Superintendent Linson said the district recognized the need for child care options for families.
In forming the preschool at Avilla, the district set aside classroom space for child care. She said she checked with local providers who weren’t interested in partnering with the school district at this time. That’s what led Linson to contact Champions.
The program will offer before-school, after-school and day options for parents. Those programs will begin as early as 6:30 a.m. and provide care through 6 p.m.
With the partnership, East Noble School Corp. will provide the classroom space and Champions will provide everything else including the accredited staff. Champions follows an organized curriculum, which includes character time, fitness time, snack time, homework time and other activities.
Champions programs are designed to give students the tools they need to learn and grow. The program is focused on communication, creativity, collaboration and creative thinking.
Before signing onto the contract a survey was taken by Champions which showed 60 families in the Avilla Elementary School district and 60 families in the North Side Elementary School district were interested in the program. With that, the program will be offered at both schools.
At North Side Elementary, child care will be provided for all school-age children before school from 6:30 a.m. until the beginning of the school day and after school from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
At Avilla Elementary, before-school care will be provided for all school-aged children from 6:30 a.m. and after school from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Avilla will also offer pre-K before and after school programs along with a pre-K program during the day.
The pre-K day program will be offered in two segments to coincide with the preschool program. The pre-K morning program runs from 9:05 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. on Mondays and 8:20 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. The afternoon program is from 11:05 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. on Mondays and 10:50 a.m. through 2:10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Linson said one of the benefits of the program is that fees are collected on the number of days children take part in the program, unlike many child care providers who charge parents for five days of service no matter how many days their children are at a program.
The program carries a wide array of fees depending on the program that is utilized and the number of day children are at the program. There are also discounts offered for school district employees, military personnel, combined before and after care and multi-child care.
A parent utilizing one pre-K day program along with services before and after school five days a week can look to spend no more than $170 a week. A week of before care is $40 per student and after school care is $60 per child.
Registration fees will be discounted by 50% for families that register before July 15, 2021.
Using a portion of the district’s American Relief Funds, Linson said the district will offset family tuition. Each family will receive a set amount and Champions will invoice the district monthly to claim those funds. The amount of funds devoted to the program haven’t been decided, but Linson hopes to make that discount known by June 1.
She said families may be available for state and federal aid, because the program is an accredited program.
Before the vote to approve the partnership board member Scott Truelove threw his support behind the program saying the accreditation of the program is highly respected.
The school district will be distributing additional information in the coming days and weeks.
