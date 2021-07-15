LAGRANGE — The days can be long for Nancy Flint during fair week.
Flint, along with her brother, Jim Oxender, own a business set up in a trailer that they bring to the LaGrange County 4-H Fair. For more than a decade, the “Good Eats” trailer has been anchored on the west end of the food alley at the fair.
“We’re the first ones people see when they come on, and the last one they walk past on the way out,” Flint said between customers.
Still, 2020 was a tough year for people who made a living owing and operating vending businesses. Many vendors simply went out of business, unable to avoid a year without any real income.
It’s not just in LaGrange County, either, as Noble County fair organizers said they struggled to find food vendors this year too.
Flint, a Howe resident, said she and her brought got into vending in 2007 as a way to supplement each of their retirement incomes. She said people with businesses like hers, people who sell food more as a hobby than a full-time job, seem to better survive the economic fallout caused by the pandemic.
So far, Flint said the fair has been good.
“We’ve been really busy,” she said, waiting on customers.
Flint first arrived at the LaGrange County fair in 2007, her first year in the business. She said after she retired, she started talking to her brother about what to do next and landed on the idea of operating a food trailer at local events. The fair is one of their biggest events of the year for Flint and Oxender, the only weeklong event they book on their summer calendar.
The days are sometimes long, and it takes four people – Flint, Oxender, and two employees – to work a week at the fair. The menu is what you would expect at fair, ribbon fries, a pork tenderloin sandwich, hot dogs, chili dogs, corn dogs, chicken tenders, nachos, snow cones, cotton candy, pop and water.
Despite the long hours, Flint said the job has an upside.
“Oh, it’s a fun job, she said. “All the kids are so happy when they come up, sometimes they show us the ribbons they’ve won. People are happy when they come to a fair.”
In addition to the fair, Flint said she and her brother work a handful of local auctions, serving food.
Last year was a tough year for the food vending business. Flint said she and only worked only a couple of events and made about enough money to pay the insurance bill for the trailer and keep the business alive for another summer season.
Rochelle Ryan, of Shipshewana, waits the window of her bright yellow trailer, R and T Rolling Donuts, where she and her husband sells a wide variety of fresh mini donuts and handmade ice cream. They sit next to Flint and her Good Eats business.
Ryan said she’s new to the vending business, having launched this enterprise right in the middle of the pandemic. That might have actually helped contribute to the business’s success. Ryan said she’s since learned a lot of people quit the traveling food industry
“That’s what we heard, that a lot of people folded up because they couldn’t survive, they lost their livelihood,” Ryan said.
She said events like the fair are proving to be important because they provide opportunities for vendors like her to network with potential clients and learn about upcoming events in need of food services.
Bill and Diane Griewank operate the Dad’s Elephant Ears, a business that’s been at the fair for 20 years now. Their menu is limited, just a few items, but Diane said that helps keep eh business simple
Like Flint, this is only a summer job for the pair, a way to supplement their retirement income. In addition to the fair, Bill said he and his wife work about eight or ten other events a year.
Bill said he also heard many professional vendors, people who made a living operating food trucks or trailers, were forced out of business by the pandemic.
Diane said they survived because they don’t have to count on the income the business generates to survive.
“It’s a hobby,” she explained
