KENDALLVILLE — “It’s music to my ears.”
The phrase refers to something that is pleasant or gratifying to hear or discover, or something pleasurable to listen to, such as music or poetry. The ears are the strongest sense to stimulate the brain, even more so than vision.
Hearing Aids Plus+ of Fort Wayne has opened a second office in Kendallville to bring “Music to My Ears,” an educational program that addresses hearing loss, to community residents. The business also offers hearing testing and diagnosis, along with the fitting, repairs and maintenance of hearing aids.
Hearing instrument specialist Steve Douglas and office manager Leesa Kern are the staff at the office at 807 Donaldson Street, just off of U.S. 6 west. The duo also combat the negative perception of hearing loss as a social issue rather than the medical problem it actually is.
For Douglas, the fight against hearing loss is personal.
Douglas had his first epiphany about hearing loss in 1990, when he was just 30.
“I took a hearing test for a job and they told me, ‘You can’t hear,’” he said. “I didn’t understand how much I was missing.”
Douglas was fitted with hearing aids and rediscovered the world of sound. He became an advocate for the hearing aid industry and a licensed hearing instrument specialist.
The second epiphany came 18 years later.
Despite his hearing loss, Douglas is a musician. As a 48-year-old drummer, he decided to learn to play the guitar with the goal of performing for an audience by the time he turned 50. He practiced two hours a day for two years, and by 50, he got his first gig in a coffee shop in Georgetown shopping center in Fort Wayne. Even as he regularly played music, he stayed close to the hearing industry in a national sales position.
“Music to My Ears” was born after the economic crash of 2008, when Douglas said business was slow. He set up free educational programs about hearing aids at retirement communities, but few came to listen.
So he rebooted his presentation as a music program, then sneaked in the hearing aid education along with his personal hearing loss story. His audiences grew to 50-60 people at a time. He continues to schedule those free programs in northeast Indiana.
“People always showed up for the music,” he said. “It was the second lead generator of sales for the company.”
Douglas tackles the stigma of hearing loss head-on.
“People don’t understand the value of hearing loss,” he said. “They feel old if they get hearing loss, but hearing loss is a medical issue, not a social issue.”
He said people don’t fully understand the consequences of hearing loss, either. Untreated hearing loss is a gradual decline, with less understanding of speech because of auditory deprivation. The brain atrophies in its interpretation of sounds, forgetting the pitch after not hearing it in a use-it-or-lose-it response. Communication becomes difficult and the person is increasingly isolated. Frustration, anger, depression and fatigue set in for the patient, spawning turmoil with family and friends who wonder why the person won’t get treatment.
Untreated hearing loss also aggravates dementia, if it is present.
“Hearing loss is the number one modifier for dementia,” Douglas said. “If you correct hearing loss, there is better brain stimulation, it delays dementia and improves balance.”
Proper hearing aids reintroduce the missing pitches to the cochlea in the inner ear, Douglas said.
As a licensed hearing instrument specialist, Douglas is the first tier of audiology treatment. His job is to test hearing and then fit, dispense and care for the proper hearing aid for the patient.
The audiologist is the second tier of treatment, looking for any physical abnormalities within the ear and the extent of damage. The ear, nose and throat specialist is the third tier of treatment for any medical issues that may require surgery or other treatment.
Douglas’s hearing test room is designed with acoustical wall coverings but is not soundproof, reducing any claustrophobia a patient may have. Among the tests available are an air conduction test with headphones, a painless bone conduction test on the mastoid bone and cochlea behind the ear, auditory nerve test, and a semi-circular canal test for balance.
Douglas notes that ear infections, viral or bacterial, shouldn’t be taken lightly. Such infections build up fluid that can damage the bone structure in the middle ear. Viruses can migrate to the inner ear, and then up the auditory nerve to the brain, he said.
“Early detection is so important,” Douglas said.
Hearing Aids Plus+ has been in Fort Wayne for seven years. Douglas said he chose Kendallville to open his first office outside of Fort Wayne because he had a number of patients from Noble County who were driving to Fort Wayne for hearing care. He said Kendallville has an affordable business climate and he wanted to bring his service centers to patients here. He plans to open a Huntington office later this year.
The Kendallville office is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment.
