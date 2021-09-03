ALBION — Murder suspect Matthew Rodriguez’ next court date has been moved back — at his request.
Rodriguez, 24, of Kendallville, was last in court July 7 for his initial appearance regarding the June 27 incident at the Gallops gas station in which he allegedly shot three people with a handgun, killing one.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery has charged Rodriguez with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
If convicted, Rodriguez could face 45-65 years in prison on the murder charge, and 20-40 years for the Level 1 felony counts.
At the end of the July 7 brief proceedings, Noble County Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch ordered Rodriguez held without bond. In the state of Indiana, murder suspects can be held without bond.
Private defense attorney Greg Cranston did make a motion to have Rodriguez evaluated for his competency to stand trial and to determine whether Rodriguez has a mental defect or disease.
Kirsch granted the request.
According to mycase.gov, one of the court-ordered psychiatric reviews was turned in Aug. 27. The second remained pending as of Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, defense attorney Greg Cranston requested and received a continuance from Noble Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch.
In situations where a defendant is found to be mentally incompetent, they are typically referred to a facility to receive treatment, with the court conducting regular check-ups to follow the patient’s progress. If a defendant makes progress and regains mental competency, they can then return to court to face pending charges.
Rodriguez’s next court appearance had been set for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. But that date has been moved to 10 a.m. on Oct. 12.
According to court documents, Rodriguez allegedly shot three people with a handgun at the Gallops gas station on U.S. 6 just before midnight on Sunday, June 27, killing Justin Smead and wounding Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis.
Authorities said Rodriguez was in the gas station when Smead, Jeffries and Lewis entered. Security video shows one of the three appearing to exchange a glance with Rodriguez, who then followed them, then allegedly pulled out a handgun and began firing.
Rodriguez was familiar with the three, police said, but authorities have not been able to determine a motive for the shooting.
Rodriguez allegedly fled the gas station and was on the run for about 48 hours before his vehicle was spotted at a rest stop in southeast Ohio by a state trooper. Police said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a rest stop bathroom for a short period before surrendering peacefully to authorities.
The rest stop is located near Athens, Ohio, about 4 1/2 hours from Kendallville in southeast Ohio.
At the time of his arrest, police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun from Rodriguez’s vehicle, court documents stated. During the investigation at Gallops, police recovered multiple 9-millmeter bullet casings following the shooting.
Two Kendallville police officers who were familiar with Rodriguez, also allegedly identified him from security video at the gas station.
On Thursday, July 1, Rodriguez waived his right to an extradition hearing.
He was transported to the Noble County Jail Tuesday, July 6, where he was booked at 6:12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.