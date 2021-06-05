HOWE — An Arizona driver lost both of his legs and suffered a severe head injury in a three-vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road just west of Howe Friday evening, according to the Indiana State Police.
Micghael S. Lohman, 53, of Glendale, Arizona, had both of his legs severed. Troopers applied tourniquets to both of Lohman’s legs in order to control bleeding prior to emergency medical personnel arriving.
Lohman was flown by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Noble Regional Hospital. His 12-year-old son, who was a passenger in the semi, suffered what police are calling minor injuries.
The boy was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
A second truck driver, Ben M. Tehrani, 37, of Brentwood, California, sustained a minor neck injury. He was also transported by ambulance to Parkview LaGrange.
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, shortly after 5 p.m. Friday emergency personnel were call to the 188 mile marker to investigate a crash.
The news release said at the time of the crash, traffic had been backed up due to road construction in the westbound lanes. Loman was driving a 2018 Kent semi-tractor trailer westbound, approaching the stopped traffic, when he allegedly failed to stop and crashed in the rear of a 2021 International truck driven by Tehrani.
A third vehicle, a white 2013 Volvo semi-tractor trailer was also struck during the collision, but there was no injury to that driver, Elvis Maksuti, 36, of Waukegan, Illinois, only damage to the trailer.
Lohman was not wearing his seatbelt, but his passenger and the other drivers were all properly restrained.
This crash remains under investigation by an Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team. Once the crash investigation is complete, it is expected that the full report will be turned over to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for review and determination of any charges to be filed.
Troopers from the Indiana Toll Road were assisted by Parkview EMS, the Howe Fire Department, Parkview Samaritan, Indiana Toll Road Maintenance personnel, Grate’s Wrecker Service and several good Samaritans that stopped to render assistance.
