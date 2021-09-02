ALBION Since the beginning of the school year, local schools have already began to see students quarantined due to COVID-19.
Now, the Central Noble Community School Corporation is experiencing many students having to quarantine due to potentially being exposed at home.
Troy Gaff, the corporation’s superintendent, said they’re currently holding steady inside the schools and they have done a good job keeping school based illnesses down.
Central Noble has experienced about 60 school based exposures among students since the beginning of the school year.
The corporation currently has no official data on how many home based exposures there have been.
“We have seen lots of parents, siblings and grandparents who have ended up ill,” Gaff said.
He said it’s unsure why more of them are happening in homes than in schools.
Masks are optional at Central Noble schools and it has no plans on bringing back mask requirements.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff has advised local schools to reinstitue masking in schools, although no local districts have.
In order for the corporation to consider bringing back masks, he said they would have to see a significant rise in cases at the schools.
“It would lead us to analyzing our current plans to see if there are other mitigation strategies we can consider,” he said.
Central Noble saw limited impact from COVID-19 last year and hasn’t seen many new cases yet this year either.
East Noble, on the other hand, has had a significant outbreak at the high school with more than 60 cases in two weeks, leading school officials to call off classes for three days starting last Friday in hopes of breaking transmission lines.
