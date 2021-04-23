KENDALLVILLE — Two years in the making, Friday’s Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet wasn’t your typical banquet.
With a keynote speech from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, an all-virtual livestream format, a Family Feud-style game between experienced Rotarians and up-and-coming Young Professionals and with two years of awards to give out after the COVID-19 pandemic caused last year’s event to be canceled, this year’s event was one for the history books.
But inside that hour-long stream was something most people would find familiar as the chamber recognized its citizens of the year, businesses and industries of the year, as well as a new addition, two young professionals of the year.
For the annual surprise awards — the coveted Citizen of the Year recognitions — the 2020 award went to Kendallville volunteer service power couple Harold and Ellyne Sollenberger, while the 2021 recipient was one Noble County residents have got to know well over the last 13 months, Dr. Terry Gaff.
When it comes to helping out in the community, you’d be hard-pressed not to know the Sollenbergers, who are active in numerous organizations, groups and programs throughout the city.
“There is no doubt that this couple is rare, indeed. From their work at Salvation Army to Gaslight to Community Concerts to volunteering with both Parkview and the Kendallville library, Harold and Ellyne Sollenberger manage to stay busy and productive in all the best ways — helping others,” the chamber said in the 2020 award announcement.
As for Gaff, if Noble County residents didn’t know him before the COVID-19 pandemic they probably do now, as he’s been at the lead of the county’s response as the Noble County Health Officer.
But outside of the public health sphere, Gaff has also been a critical player in Noble Trails Inc., which established the Fishing Line Trail connecting Rome City to Kendallville and is now looking to expand from Kendallville to Avilla, as well as being an active member of the local Rotary Club.
“Terry Gaff has literally built pathways to progress in our community through his love of the great outdoors, while tackling the thankless job of advising people on their health; even when that advice was widely unpopular,” said Kristen Johnson, executive director of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce. “In fact, Terry not only led our entire county through one of the greatest crises in recent history, but has also managed to lead various other initiatives, including the Noble County Trails system and the Kendallville Rotary Club.”
This year’s banquet kicked off in a unique format, going virtual via livestream for people to watch from home on Friday evening as opposed to the usual dress-up dinner event that would pack the former Kendallville Event Center.
Due to the ongoing pandemic — the situation has improved a lot compared to spring 2020 when the state was in the midst of a stay-at-home order — things hadn’t cleared up enough for the spring event to go on as usual, including the sale of the usual banquet hall venue to Pine Hills Church.
So instead attendees took to a virtual viewing, possible with popcorn and cookies provided by the Strand Theatre and Whatchamacakes that were available for anyone who bought a ticket to pick up prior to the stream.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was this year’s keynote speaker, taking over the 2021 address for Fort Wayne native and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, who was lined up to speak in 2020 before it was canceled and then couldn’t take part this year, although he’s still on track to come in 2022.
Crouch, who joined the banquet from her home in Evansville, said she’s been excited to see the developments that Kendallville and Noble County have been making and recounted her first visit to the city.
“I actually remember my first visit to Kendallville when I was there in 2019, September 2019 … when OCRA awarded a $600,000 check to Kendallville to revitalize your downtown and focus on your Main Street,” Crouch said. “That’s how we spur on economic development and that’s how we attract talent not just in the state of Indiana but in Kendallville.”
Crouch also briefly talked about three major priorities the Indiana General Assembly has accomplished in its recently completed session, including focus on broadband, economic development and mental health services for citizens.
The lieutenant governor wished Kendallville well as it moves ahead out of the pandemic, including saying she hopes things get back to normal sooner than later and that she hopes she can even get away from Indianapolis to visit for the next Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival.
“Continue to do the good things we can all celebrate throughout Indiana because you’re a very special part of the state and we’re proud of you and your contributions,” Crouch said.
Following that, it was on to the usual lineup of awards, just double this year in order to present the winners from last year who didn’t get them when the banquet was called off.
In the Business of the Year category, two local banks took home the 2019 and 2020 awards, with Campbell and Fetter winning last year and Community State Bank being recognized in 2020.
Campbell and Fetter, with two locations in Kendallville and branches in Albion and Ligonier as well as Auburn and Angola, has been a banking institution in Kendallville for more than a century.
“From helping their customers, to supporting community projects, to driving economic development and commerce, it goes without saying that Campbell & Fetter has played a key role in Kendallville’s history, development, and future vision,” the Chamber said in its award announcement.
Community State Bank, which operates along U.S. 6 in Kendallville as well as branches in Albion, Avilla and Auburn, faced challenges in 2020 and since due to the pandemic, but has continued to strive to not just serve its customers but also keep them safe over the last 13 months.
“Community State Bank, not only kept their doors open, but they remained committed to serving their customers with integrity, respect, and most importantly in 2020 – understanding; all under what were often times extremely difficult conditions,” the Chamber said. “Nevertheless, Community State Bank and their dedicated staff stayed masked and vigilant through it all.”
When it came to the Industry of the Year awards, the two winners are no strangers to making positive headlines in Kendallville, with No-Sag Products and Reliable Tool and Machine Co. taking home the awards.
No-Sag, which manufactures springs for furniture and is a major supplier for La-Z-Boy Corp. With about 100 employees working at its plant, No-Sag has been recognized with statewide awards in recent years for providing jobs for military veterans as well as recently receiving a Rising Star award from the Governor’s Workplace Safety Awards.
No-Sag was also recognized with the first-ever Workplace Diversity award from the Northeast Indiana Manufacturer’s Awards by KPC Media Group in 2020 for its long history of employing veterans.
As for the 2020 award, Reliable Tool and Machine employs around 125 employees and has been growing in recent years, making equipment upgrades at its Ohio Street plant in both 2018 and 2020 as demand for its tooled projects has grown even despite the global pandemic.
Most people in Kendallville probably know Reliable, too, for its solar field out along S.R. 3, which it completed in fall 2017, which has allowed the company to generate about three-quarters of its electricity.
Like No-Sag, Reliable was also recognized in the Northeast Indiana Manufacturer’s Award in 2020, selected as the Green Manufacturer of the Year.
Beyond the business awards, the chamber also recognized two young professionals this year, selecting Emily Schneider and Josh Ogle — who was emceeing Friday’s stream and was surprised with the award live — as recipients of those awards.
Schneider previously served as the executive director of the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau before leaving that position within the last few months, but now works with the Bowen Center and works with the Kendallville Public Library Foundation and the Young Professionals network.
Ogle, an East Noble High School alum, returned to the school in 2018 to take over as the East Noble Theatre director and theater teacher after the former director left after a short tenure following the local legend Craig Munk. Ogle has also been a longtime active member of the local Gaslight Playhouse community theater and has recently been serving as that group’s board president.
The presentation of the award caught Ogle, Friday’s emcee, by total surprise, as he stammered to put together thoughts after receiving his award.
“It’s funny because I was just talking to my mom the other day about how much I enjoy Kendallville she actually said to me, 25 years ago, moving to Kendallville was the best thing I ever did for you and your brothers,” Ogle said. “It’s home to me.”
The banquet also included a new short, fun segment including a Family Feud game pitting some of Kendallville’s more seasoned residents from the Kendallville Rotary Club against the city’s up-and-comers in the Young Professionals Network Group.
Deemed the “young and sassy” vs. “old and classy,” the event had a lighthearted tone and plenty of friendly trash talk.
With questions including “Name a reason you might wake up in the middle of the night in Kendallville,” “Name a famous Barbara,” “Name something Indiana is famous for,” and “Name someone you would never swear in front of,” the Rotary team schooled their younger competition, taking home the first-ever title.
