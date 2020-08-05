Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Brittney K. Hyser, 23, of the 300 block of Oakwood Drive, Albion, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a charger of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a probation violation. Hyser was held without bond.
Kriss E. Baumann II, 34, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Friday by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. Bauman was held on $4,000 bond.
Garie F. Layton Jr., 35, of the 500 block of West William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:07 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Layton was held without bond.
Clifton J. Mauricio, 44, of the 1500 block of Lumbard Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Sidney D. Napier, 24, of the 52800 block of S.R. 13, Middlebury, was arrested at 10:24 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Napier was held on $5,000 bond.
Tiffany A. Shire, 32, of the 6100 block of East Beck Lake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Shire was held without bond.
Amanda K. Baker, 36, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Baker posted $2,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Christina L. Carranza, 32, of the 3700 block of Parrish Avenue, East Chicago, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Carranza was held without bond.
Jimmy D. Cox, 41, of the 300 block of 11th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Saturday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Alexis N. Davidson, 37, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Davidson posted $2,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Brent N. Davidson, 36, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Davidson was also arrested on a charge of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony. Davidson was held without bond.
James L. Hobbick, 22, of the 4400 block of East Fox Run Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Hobbick also was held on a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Hobbick was held without bond.
Megan L. Krueckeberg, 35, of the 2100 block of West Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Saturday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Mitchell R. Miller, 52, of the 600 block of West Business 30, Columbia City, was booked at 9:55 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class A misdemeanor.
David F. Stottler, 50, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 700E, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Stottler was held without bond.
Aaron L. Traxler, 32, of the 200 block of Scott Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:11 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jason M. Tuttle, 39, of the 6300 block of West C.R. 50N, Kimmell, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Tuttle was held without bond.
Allen W. Wilcox, 22, of the 300 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wilcox was held without bond.
Terry L. Gordon, 43, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging false informing/reporting and an additional charge of false informing/reporting. Gordon was held without bond.
James D. VanHoozer, 47, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:09 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. VanHoozer was held without bond.
Jacob N. Arnold, 30, of the 5500 block of South S.R. 109, Columbia City, was arrested at 9:26 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court and a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Arnold was held on $7,500 bond.
Hayleigh R. Collins, 23, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Collins was held on $2,500 bond.
Robert S. Gibson, 48, of the 5200 block of South Shady Lane, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:47 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gibson was held without bond.
Matthew R. Heine, 39, of the 9300 block of North Oak Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Heine was held without bond.
Jose R. Lardizabal Martinez, 27, of the 6800 block of Shaddowbrook Cove, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:41 a.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Martinez was held without bond.
Paula R. McIntosh, 35, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, was booked at 8:26 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Morgan M. Miller, 27, of the 300 block of South First Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Marcus A. Mitchell, 35, of the 5400 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Mitchell was held without bond.
Ashton B. Petitt, 33, of the 300 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was booked at 8:56 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Paul A. Sykes, 30, of the 900 block of West C.R. 575S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:42 a.m. Monday by Rome City police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Clay V. Trammel, 32, of the 4400 block of East C.R. 1300N, Syracuse, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Trammel was held on $3,500 bond.
