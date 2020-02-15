ALBION — The key word was “more” at the Noble County Public Library board meeting Thursday night.
More residents turned to the Noble County Public Library for more resources in 2019, according to its annual report, reviewed by board members.
Library director Sandy Petrie said total circulation, including physical and electronic materials, was 14,683 items, an increase of 19% over 2018. Numbers increased in all categories of circulation: in-house use, 47%; electronic materials, 17.5%; and electronic content, 13%.
Fewer — but better quality — programs in 2019 produced higher total attendance for general programs, Petrie said. Twenty-one programs for all ages, seven fewer than in 2018, drew 1,900 people, an increase of 22%.
Programs for children and teens continued to soar in 2019. There were 329 children’s program, an increase of 87, with an attendance of 6,963, an increase of 27%. Teen programs increased by 15, but attendance jumped 118% over 2018.
Adult programs saw decreases in both the number of programs and attendance. Attendance was 1,256 adults, a decrease of 19%, for 173 programs, 31 fewer than in 2018.
Petrie noted that there were fewer users of the library’s public internet computers and wireless internet in 2019. She attributed the decreases to more people having access to the internet in their homes and other places, use of their own devices, and a change in library policy that lengthened the time period for using the public Internet computers.
The library’s total tax rate in 2019, $0.0820 per $100 of assessed evaluation, fell slightly from the 2018 rate of $0.824.
Assessed evaluation for the library’s taxing district rose to $1,164,632,885 in 2019. The value in 2018 was $1,129,513,074.
In other business, the library board amended its salary schedule for Grade 10 to grant a pay increase for an employee, beginning with the current pay period.
The cost of a non-resident library card in 2020 will remain at $50 per year, with no increase.
The library board approved a change in the date for staff in-service training from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19 to include a poverty simulation exercise. The simulations facilitators weren’t available on Oct. 12, Petrie said.
Petrie reported that she attended Library Day at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Feb. 10. She met with state Sen. Sue Glick and state Rep. David Abbott concerning pending bills affecting libraries.
The board reviewed the library’s closing policy for bad weather. When the county’s emergency level is yellow, the branches will open at noon. If the county’s levels reaches orange or red, the libraries will close for the day.
