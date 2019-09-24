Seven booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Seven people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Saturday through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Ronald R. Kline, 51, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Kline was held on $3,500 bond.
Meghan M. Myers, 30, of the 1500 block of South C.R. 900E, Avilla, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Myers was held on $4,500 bond.
Jamie M. Wolfe, 40, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 800W, Cromwell, was booked at 9:03 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Austin C. Centers, 26, of the 5000 block of South High Point Drive, Albion, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony. Centers was held on $4,500 bond.
Kyle L. Hoover, 30, of the 200 block of Scott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information was provided. Hoover was held on $1,000 bond.
Davon M. Page, 22, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 6:54 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of synthetic drug/lookalike substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Page was held on $3,500 bond.
Rachel A. Reed, 35, of the 5300 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, was arrested at 12:5 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Reed was held without bond.
