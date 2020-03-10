LAGRANGE — Members of the LaGrange County Historical Society are going to be taking a look at Indiana’s earlier history during their upcoming meeting Thursday.
The group will be meeting at the historical society’s museum, located at the intersection of High and Lafayette streets in LaGrange.
The topic of discussion will be about the early Indiana communities of Vincennes and Corydon, and how those two establishments helped shaped the history of Indiana.
The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call Bryan McCoy at 350-8561 or 463-3763.
