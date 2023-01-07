GARRETT — The Central Noble girls basketball team put together about five minutes of great offense Friday night at Garrett.
It was enough.
The Cougars opened the game with a 12-0 run and put together another burst in the third quarter en route to a 36-17 victory over the Railroaders.
The win improved Central Noble to 17-0 overall, 7-0 in Northeast Corner Conference games. Garrett dropped to 7-9, 3-4 in NECC contests.
Central Noble senior Madison Vice scored a game-high 18 points to go with six rebounds. Senior Meghan Kiebel, hounded by Garrett senior standout Bailey Kelham all night, finished with nine points. Freshman Grace Swank added 10 rebounds for the Cougars.
Kelham led the Railroaders with 15 points and 10 rebounds. She was the only Railroader to score through the first three quarters of the contest.
Central Noble scored 12 of its points in the opening 2:46 of the game, then added 10 more in a 1:55 stretch of the third to account for the bulk of its scoring.
The rest of the game was a slugfest.
Central Noble led 18-5 after one quarter and was never seriously threatened from there.
That game-opening spurt from Central Noble was key.
“It’s everything,” Cougar coach Sam Malcolm said. “The girls were ready to go.”
Junior McKenna Malcolm opened the scoring with a three-pointer 16 seconds into the contest.
Vice then had a steal and took the ball in for a layup to make it 5-0. Vice then stole the ball again and scored and the Cougars had a 7-0 lead with 6:06 to play in the first
Vice added another two-pointer, then knocked down a three and Central Noble led 12-0 with 5:14 left in the first quarter.
Things bogged down from there, but the Cougars had a 18-5 lead after one quarter. Vice had 11 points in the opening eight minutes.
The second quarter? It was not very pretty basketball.
The two teams combined for nine points in the period. Central Noble led 23-9 at the half.
Kelham opened the second half with a pair of buckets, drawing the Railroaders within 23-13 with just over six minutes to go in the quarter.
Then the Cougars put the finishing touches on the Railroaders.
Kiebel knocked down a three-pointer to push the lead back to 13, 26-13. Vice then added a bucket at the 5:46 mark.
Kiebel drained another three with 5:09 to play in the quarter, and Vice added a bucket with 4:35 left to round out the 10-0 run that made it 33-13.
Garrett coach Bob Lapadot called time and went to a triangle-and-two defense, having Kelham guard Kiebel and Garrett junior Emma LaPato guard Vice. The other three Railroader defenders played a zone.
That slowed down Central Noble’s big two, but the Cougars were content to work a lot of clock in the second half.
Following Vice’s bucket with 4:35 to go in the third, neither team scored the remainder of the quarter.
The fourth was more of the same, with the two teams combing for seven points.
Garrett only attempted three field goals in the fourth. Central Noble had five field goal attempts in the final period.
It wasn’t pretty, but Central Noble found a way to win handily. The triangle-and-two defense was a new wrinkle. Teams have been trying everything to stop the Cougars and their undefeated run.
“Everything they’re throwing at us — it’s different every night,” Malcolm said. “We’re developing grit.”
Central Noble shot 14-for-36 from the field for 38.9%.
Garrett was 6-for-30 from the floor, 20%. Take away Kelham, and the rest of the Railroaders were 1-for-16 on field goal attempts.
