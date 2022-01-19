Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday, Jan. 11, through Monday, according to jail records.
Brianne Hunter-Allen, 41, of the 600 block of West Slarty Lane, Lakeland, Florida, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. Hunter-Allen posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Michael Baker, 40, of the 100 block of Lane 112, Stroh, was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of resisting law enforcement. Baker posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Elgie Moore, 40, of the 8200 block of North C.R. 1150W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on charges of strangulation and domestic battery.
Alyssa Blizzard, 25, of the 2700 block of East C.R. 150N, LaGrange, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, Blizzard posted bond and was released Thursday.
Cesar Castillo-Hernandez, 52, of the 9100 block of West C.R. 725N, Shipshewana, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operator near licensed.
David Smart, no age provided, of the 200 block of South Grant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging possession of marijuana, a Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Anderson, 40, of the 300 block of West Street, Mishawaka, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Marcus Rozier, 26, of the 1900 block of Allison Court, Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange town police on charges of resisting causing death and resisting causing catastrophic injury.
Gregory Littlefield, 32, of the 200 block of North Poplar Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Monday by LaGrange town police on charges of invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana.
