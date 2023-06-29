ALBION — All the world’s a stage.
Or so the saying goes.
But where do you store that stage?
During Tuesday’s Albion Town Council meeting, the town agreed to provide storage for the 40-foot stage used by the Chain O’ Lakes Festival Committee in June.
Festival organizer Eric Custer said the stage had been stored on private property, but the committee wanted to find a more permanent home.
“There are a couple of spots that are out of sight and out of mind,” Albion Town Manager Jacob Ihrie told the council.
The council agreed to the storage request, with the stipulation that the committee would provided documentation releasing the town from liability should be stage be damaged.
The council also approved a facade grant for Ragan Chiropractic, 118 N. Orange Street.
Cary Ragan said the money would be used to help pay for a new roof on the downtown business.
“It’s an old roof,” Ragan told the council. “It’s been spot repaired here and there. We just want to do it right.”
Ragan Chiropractic chose not to go with the lowest bidder on the project, but according to terms of the town’s facade grant, the cost to the town is half of the lowest bid.
The $4,487 in town money would come from TIF funds.
Also Tuesday:
• The council agreed to re-up with its bundled insurance police which covers such things as liability, workers compensation and cybersecurity.
The town’s cost for the coming year would be $104,042, up approximately 5% from last year’s premium.
The cost of the policy covering the town from extortion, data and liability stemming from a cyber attack costs the town $7,100.
• Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber reported that the department had taken delivery of its new motor for its rescue watercraft. Fire department personnel have been taking the boat out periodically during the “breaking in” phase of the motor’s operation.
During the Sept. 27, 2022, Albion Town Council meeting, Amber received approval to purchase the new 60-horsepower boat motor.
The cost of the motor was $7,200.
The old motor has been requiring more and more maintenance in recent months.
• Council president Vicki Jellison broached the topic of rumors regarding potential street closures — perhaps lengthy ones — around the Noble County Courthouse Square during the upcoming courthouse renovation project.
Those rumors are not true, according to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie.
Some downtown parking spots may be temporarily lost due to parking heavy machinery during work, but there will be no streets closed during the project.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith confirmed that face via text message Tuesday evening.
“We will be shutting down the parking spots by S.R. 9 and creating a construction lane during the project, but there are no permanent road closures planned,” Smith’s text read.
