Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Richard L. Bunn II, 54, of the 4800 block of North C.R. 150E, Albion, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Bunn was held on $2,500 bond.
Tanner S. Martin, 28, of the 100 block of North Lincoln Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Martin was held on $3,500 bond.
Jeff A. Pearson, 47, of the 1200 block of West Main Street, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony;battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Pearson was held without bond.
Lacy E. Baker, 32, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was booked at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order ona Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Tristan M. Jones, 24, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Jones was held on $2,500 bond.
Gregory W. Watkins Jr., 36, of the 1400 block of North Market Street, North Manchester, was booked at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
