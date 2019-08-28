LIGONIER — The forecast for Labor Day calls for sunshine dotted with clouds, with a high of 75 and a low of 60.
It’s perfect weather for take two of the Marshmallow Festival’s parade, which was rained out last year.
Though the unpredictability of Indiana ramps up heading into fall, Genesis Click, one of the festival’s coordinators and junior at East Noble High School, remains hopeful.
“I am planning for no rain,” Click said. “Fingers crossed.”
This year’s festival is aptly themed “A Galaxy of Marshmallows Take Two” because of last year, and though the parade was rained out, all of the other festivities through the weekend were on and continue to this year.
“I look forward to the marshmallow roast on Friday night,” Click said. “I look forward to the bands.”
Margarita White, president of the Marshmallow Festival, said these classic events — like the bake-off, cute baby contest and strongman competition — are what attracts people to the festival year after year.
“People love these events, so we just keep bringing them back,” White said.
One new thing this year is an obstacle course firemen have set up for kids on the Ligonier Public Library lawn.
White also said people can take a ride on a tethered hot air balloon at the festival, too.
Here is this year’s lineup of events for Labor Day weekend:
Friday
6-8 p.m.: Kids activities at Kenney Park.
6-8:30 p.m.: Marshmallow roast at Kenney Park.
6-8:30 p.m.: Soaring Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center at Kenney Park.
7-9 p.m.: Tether balloon rides (Weather permitting) at Kenney Park.
7-9:30 p.m.: Jon Ness at Kenney Park.
Dusk: Fireworks at Kenney Park.
Saturday
8-10 a.m.: Car show registration at the corner of Union and Main Streets.
9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Merchants booths on Third Street beside Lake City Bank.
10 a.m. to noon: Marshmallow Games on the Ligonier Public Library Lawn.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Car show on Main Street.
10:30-11:30 a.m.: Pedal tractor registration on the Main Stage.
11:30 a.m.: Opening ceremony on the Main Stage.
Noon: Strongman competition on Third Street beside the Ligonier Public Library.
Noon: Marshmallow bake off at the Ligonier Fire Station.
Noon: Pedal tractor pulls on the Main Stage.
Noon to 5 p.m.: Kids face painting by Michiana Face Painting on the Ligonier Public Library Lawn.
Noon to 8 p.m. Bingo at the American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St.
3-9 p.m.: Tractor pull on Main Street, south of Union Street.
2 p.m.: Pizza eating contest at the Gazebo next to the fire station.
3 p.m. Bike rodeo at West Noble Primary School.
6-7:15 p.m.: Cadence on the Main Stage.
8-10 p.m.: Hubie Ashcroft on the Main Stage.
9:30 p.m.: Blue light parade on Cavin Street.
Sunday
9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Merchants booths on Third Street beside Lake City Bank.
11 a.m.: Worship service on the Main Stage.
Noon to 8 p.m. Bingo at the American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St.
Noon: Fireman waterball at Pettit Park.
12:30-1:30 p.m.: Adrienne Frailey on the Main Street Stage.
12:30-4 p.m.: Motorcycle show on Main Street.
Noon to 5 p.m.: Kids face painting by Michiana Face Painting on the Ligonier Public Library Lawn.
1-2 p.m.: Cornhole tournament registration on Third Street beside the Ligonier Public Library. Rain location: Ligonier Sports and Recreation Center at 520 W. Union St.
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Tierra Viva Grupo Folklorico on the Main Stage.
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Strong Tower Worship Center on the Main Stage.
4-5 p.m.: Sam Hicks on the Main Stage.
5:30-7:15 p.m.: The FORDS on the Main Stage.
8-10 p.m.: Bulldogs on the Main Stage.
Monday
7-9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at Gazebo Park.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Merchants booths on Third Street beside Lake City Bank.
11 a.m.: Police Vehicle Display on Third Street beside the police department.
11 a.m. to noon: Mariachi Nuevo Michoacan on the Main Stage.
Noon to 8 p.m. Bingo at the American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St.
Noon: Grand Parade line-up at the corner of Grand and Second Streets.
Noon to 1 p.m.: Inclognito Cloggers at Kelsey’s School of Dance Studio on Main Street.
2 p.m.: Grand Parade on Main Street.
