LAGRANGE — It took a small army of volunteers almost no time to set up a dog agility course in the LaGrange County 4-H fairgrounds pavilion Saturday evening.
The 66th annual LaGrange County 4-H Fair kicked off its weeklong run Saturday at noon, and the dog show was the fair’s first official animal show of the event.
The pavilion had to be quickly converted into a show ring, featuring the dog agility equipment after hosting fair’s annual awards program. The awards program acknowledged the local 4-H members who completed 10 years in the program and those who will graduate out of 4-H because of their age. It also hosted a fashion show, and well as the crowning of a new Miss LaGrange County.
The LaGrange County Dog Club is one of the local 4-H program’s fastest growing clubs, with more than 60 members, all competing against one another for 4-H’s top honors. The program has grown so rapidly fair officials decided to split the dog show into two parts, held over two days. Saturday saw the club present its dog agility show. Sunday, club members set aside nearly five hours to host a dog obedience show.
Several members of the club show more than one dog, something the club’s leader said show they’re having fun in the dog club.
“I think they just have so much fun, they bring in more dogs,” said Sharrita Carpenter.
Last year, the LaGrange County 4-H Dog Club sent 17 members to the State Fair to compete, and 10 placed in various state events.
Carpenter said one thing that makes the dog club so special is the kids, the parents and volunteers all bond together and think of themselves as one big family.
The dog club is only about 10 years old, and originally, club members competed only in an obedience competition. But adding a second layer to the show, the agility competition, Carpenter said both the dogs and kids involved in the club have bloomed.
“The kids know that they have to complete obedience to compete in agility, so they know their dog has to listen and to be controlled,” she explained. “At first some don’t like that, but once they get into agility and see how it works, and see how the two events connect, they realize how the dog listens a lot better.”
For club members like Sami Scigouski, a dog club veteran, the fair is change for she and the rest of the dog club members to show how well they work with their dogs.
“I really enjoy working with all the other dog club members, working with all the dogs and seeing how much you and the dog grow over the year,” she said.
“You and your dog really become a team.”
Myron Noward, a dog club parent, credits the club’s success with its strong leadership and strong family support.
“We’ve got four leaders, we’ve got active parents and we’ve got 60 kids,” he said. “When you have a lot of numbers, you have camaraderie and enthusiasm. It all makes for a better club.”
