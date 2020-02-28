Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Brian A. Buchtel, 34, of the 3400 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. Buchtel was held without bond.
Erika D. Hile, 39, of the 500 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hile was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael S. Jones, 37, of the 400 block of Chiswell Run, Avilla, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Jones was held without bond.
Stanley R. Myers II, 46, of the 100 block of South Morton Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Myers was also held on a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Myers was held on $3,500 bond.
Russel T. Ratliff, 46, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, Angola, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Ratliff was held on $3,500 bond.
Brea L. Richey, 28 400 block of Chiswell Run, Avilla, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on a charge of battery involving bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor Richey was held on $2,500 bond.
