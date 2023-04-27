HOWE — It’s been more than ten years now since former LaGrange County Park Department Superintendent Mike Metz stood on top of a small hill at the western edge of a 108-acre wetland ecosystem talking about his plans to restore the former pasture back to its natural condition, and making it the heart of the county’s Pine Knob Park.
Saturday, Dr. John Egli, president of the LaGrange County Park and Recreation Department board, cut a yellow ribbon, officially opening a 4-mile-long trail that completes the last major project of Metz’s vision for the park all those years ago.
The trail, which includes an Americans With Disabilities compliant elevated floating boardwalk carefully winds its way through the heart of the wetland portion of the park, allowing visitors the chance to visit this special but fragile ecosystem without leaving behind as much as a footprint.
Saturday’s grand opening was a moment of great pride for both Egli and Julie Wolheter, another park board member, as well as Mary Franke, the park department director, and George DeWald, the park department superintendent whose crews built the 4-mile-long trail.
In addition to the floating boardwalk, park crews spread out tons of crushed limestone in other areas to create the new park trail.
Franke opened Saturday’s quick ceremony, talking about what it took to put everything together to make the park the special place that it now is. She talked about writing up proposals for grants that eventually earned the park department more than $350,000 to invest in purchasing the property and starting the process to restore it to its original wetland ecosystem.
Working alongside Blue Heron Ministry, park department employees removed culverts and eradicated invasive plant species clearing the way for native species.
“They spend years and years doing restoration,” Franke told the 50 or so people who came to the park and made the long walk along the boardwalk ringing Meteer Lake to a spot overlooking the Mike Metz fen at Pine Knob, the place selected for Saturday’s opening ceremony.
“The first year I worked for the park department, 2018, I’d never written a grant proposal in my life. That first year, I helped Mike write eight,” she said. “Those grants gave us the money to build this trail system.”
Egli, who heads the park board, beams with pride as he talked about the work that was done to make the park accessible.
“The boardwalk was done to make this park available to everyone, including those with handicaps,” he said after the brief ceremony.
Egli said few county park systems and fewer city park systems have a park like Pine Knob. Covering 254 acres, the park is home to a fen, a rare wetland ecosystem that is dominated by the water table at or near the ground surface.
The park is home to a wide variety of rare plants and animals, including the Eastern Mississauga Rattlesnake. This small rattlesnake typically reaches about 18 to 30 inches in size and is listed as an endangered species in Indiana.
It’s also home to a wide variety of unusual plants, mostly sedges, and grasses, but it is also home to carnivorous plants that consume insects to help supplement their diets in the rather nutrient-poor fen.
Egli said he’s proud of the work done by the park department and its role in working to restore and conserve endangered habitats like those found at Pine Knob Park.
“I don’t think most county systems and city systems are interested in this kind of conservation,” he explained.
Egli said he’s proud of not just Pine Knob, but the entire LaGrange County park system. The department oversees 10 parks, three public beaches, a 3-D archery course, an 18-hole disc golf course, playgrounds, fishing docks, several pavilions, and miles of walking in hiking trails.
“I think we have one of the best county park systems in the nation,” he added.
