KENDALLVILLE — Community residents who want to play in the clay will have the opportunity Saturday to see The Pottery, the Community Learning Center’s nearly completed ceramics studio.
The Pottery will host 11 pottery artists from 9 a.m. to noon during the CLC’s indoor Christmas market.
The 11 pottery artists who will be in The Pottery during Saturday’s market come from all over northeast Indiana. They will offer original pottery for sale, an ideal chance to buy unique, locally made gifts.
Another 51 vendors of homemade, home-grown or handmade goods will be located in the CLC’s Multipurpose Room A.
Shoppers can also pick up information for The Pottery’s classes in 2022.
CLC program and technical director Macy Burtch said would-be potters can learn the basic skills for hand-building with the clay, or shaping the item on a pottery wheel, known as “throwing.”
“A throwing class will begin in January with a limit of 12,” Burtch said. “They will learn the basic skills of throwing pottery on the wheel.”
The six-week class is $200 per person, with registration online at www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org or by calling the CLC at 260-544-3455.
Purdue Fort Wayne associate professor of art Seth Green said the class will be offered several times next year. Green is collaborating with the CLC and guiding the process for the community art programs at The Pottery studio.
The Pottery has taken over a former industrial arts space when the building was in use as a public school. Volunteers cleaned the space in September and applied fresh coats of paint to the walls. The first classes were offered in October.
The studio has 12 newly installed pottery wheels for student use, with another one to be delivered. Tools and supplies are still being added to the studio’s inventory.
Two new kilns in a smaller, separate room will fire the creations that students make. A rinsing station is in one corner of the main classroom, with work tables at one end and the student pottery wheels at the other end. A space next to the kiln room is under construction to become a glazing lab.
The Pottery will have purpose beyond educational classes for children and adults, however. Burtch said home-based artists and groups can book studio time to create items. Small groups, such as bridal parties or friends on a “girls-night-out” can book studio time to celebrate and create, similar to wine-and-canvas painting events. Businesses can use the studio for team-building exercises and challenges while engaging in a fun activity.
“It’s a similar model to our kitchen,” Burtch said. “Teams can compete in food challenges there. The same can happen with the pottery.”
Green is among the potters bringing his wares to the sale. He made his functional bowls and mugs at The Pottery, then fired them in the university’s kiln. His bowls and mugs are covered by a food-safe glaze, and they are microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe for everyday use.
