ALBION — The Noble County Clerk’s Office will get a new home this fall, although it wasn’t without some heartburn.
The Noble County Council gave its approval Monday to enter a lease on the former BMV office on the courthouse square for the next 12 months, with payment to improve and rent the space.
Still, council members weren’t happy about it, as the lease agreement came before them as a Plan B option to clear out the courthouse to make it ready for renovation work.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who has been coordinating engineering work on the new county annex and courthouse renovation, came before the council Monday with the draft lease agree to rent 113 W. Jefferson St. for a 12-month period. That building formerly housed the BMV, but is now owned by Brad Ebey.
Smith presented a quote from Fort Wayne-based Weigand Construction to update the space for use as temporary housing for the Noble County Clerk’s Office, which will need to move from its second-floor office in the courthouse to a temporary location ahead of the planned courthouse renovation project.
That cost was $99,930, but Smith said he also received a counteroffer from Ebey, who said he would make the building improvements at a cost of $59,151 and then assess $2,500-per-month rent for an additional $30,000 for the year.
The cost for Ebey to do the work turns out to be about $10,000 less than paying Weigand to do the renovation. Weigand’s quote also would not include any rent payments, Smith said, although he had attempted to negotiate a free occupation since the county would be significantly updating Ebey’s building at its own expense.
The county needs space for the 10 clerk’s office employees, desks, technology and records that need to be relocated from the clerk’s office vaults to the new space.
Smith said the BMV is slightly under 4,000 square feet and the clerk’s office needs, at minimum, slightly over 3,000 square feet.
Council members debated about the price, but spent more time focused on exactly why they needed the extra office downtown.
That discussion opened some fresh wounds.
Initially, Noble County Probation was supposed to move all of its operations into the former Eagles building on East Hazel Street, which had previously served as temporary housing for the Noble County Prosecutor when the county annex was under construction.
After the county canceled its lease on the court services office rented on the south side of the courthouse and moved the staff over, Smith said he and the county commissioners were informed that all of probation wasn’t going to be able to fit due to confidentiality requirements.
That was a turnaround from probation’s initial stance that, yes, the entire department would fit into the Hazel Street building, Smith and Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
Because of that, the probation staff that is still currently operating within the courthouse is moving in to the county building on Weber Road, which is where the clerk’s office was originally planned to go.
Council members took issue with that, feeling like the probation department basically annexed additional space on its own and throwing the county plan into disarray.
“It seems like they just made their own decisions without regard to your plan and your plan,” Councilwoman Mary Wysong said to Smith and Leatherman.
Leatherman and Smith said they were made aware of the hitch and have since been working to try to locate a new space for the clerk’s office.
Smith stressed that the county is on rapidly diverging timelines and that if it doesn’t move quickly, the entire courthouse renovation project will suffer additional delays and, potentially, additional cost increases.
“We need to get the temporary accomodations built out so we can move people out,” Smith said.
Council members chatted through some additional ideas — Could probation be moved back to its o ld space or forced to honor its original commitment to only occupy East Hazel? Could the clerk’s office go into the old court services rental? Would the south county annex space work? — but ultimately no alternatives appeared to work out.
That realization didn’t come without a measure of distaste, however.
“I think we’re between a rock and a hard place,” Councilman Doug Harp said. “I‘m disappointed in the fact — and maybe to Gary’s point there probably was some state regulation requiring X for space — it just would have been nice to have some correspondence or contact from the probation department.”
“It’s too late in the game at this point,” Councilman Max Franklin agreed. “I wish we could have had this two months ago, maybe in January.”
After resolving that the old BMV rental is probably the best option, council members weren’t enthused about once again paying for temporary improvements that they’ll eventually give up to a private owner.
“This is somewhat infuriariting. … He gets a brand new building, for free,” said Councilman Trey Forbes, who also works in real estate investing.
Smith noted that downtown Albion lacks available space and that rural areas typically don’t have updated commercial space with the needed layout and security for something like a government office. Smith also reminded that Ebey’s offer to update and rent was less than the construction-only price quoted by Weigand.
Given an option to debate the issue a month or two, the council might have put it off, but the council recognized the rapidly squeezing time line for the project.
“It’s a project within a project. If we don’t get the temporary accommodations done, the rest of it starts falling apart,” Smith said.
Harp moved to approve the rental contract and Councilman Brandon Chordas seconded.
Council members approved the contract unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.