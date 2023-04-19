4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Samin J. Berrios-Riveros, 34, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Berrios-Riveros was held on $1,500 bond.
Jordan J. Bronsing, 23, of the 00 block of EMS W25 Lane, North Webster, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bronsing was held without bond.
Meghan A. Davison, 34, of the 7500 block of Ideal Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Davison was held on $1,000 bond.
Jeremiah A. Yuhas, 39, of the 800 block of Union Street, LaGrange, was booked at 11:26 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.