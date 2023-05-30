KENDALLVILLE — The name alone is intriguing — The Smiling Cat.
The new restaurant had a soft opening recently at 227 S. Main St. in the 1860 Berhalter building, across from City Hall. Owners Melissa and Jamie Ketzenberger brought their success with an Asian fusion food truck into a brick-and-mortar restaurant serving lunch and dinner.
So why “The Smiling Cat”?
Jamie said the couple wanted to pay tribute to their departed pet.
“We were inspired by restaurants overseas with names like ‘The Winking Cow’ and ‘The Laughing Horse,’” Jamie said. “It’s named for our rescue cat. He smiled all the time.”
He noted that the name feeds the curiosity of customers as well as the idea of “fusion” food, which combines elements from two different food cultures to create a new dish.
For example, the General Chou Taco is on this week’s menu, which will change every week. The Mexican dish infuses flavors from the Asian culture.
Melissa is the chef, who prefers to stay in the kitchen out of the spotlight. Jamie is the front-of-the-house manager, greeting and seating guests, taking orders and serving the food. As the customer base grows, he expects to hire additional staff.
The Auburn couple chose Kendallville to open their restaurant after reading a newspaper story about Mayor Suzanne Handshoe’s effort to recruit dining establishments. Auburn had plenty of restaurants, so the couple scouted locations in Kendallville.
Melissa spotted the historic Berhalter building on Main Street as they came into town. They discovered “The Castle,” as they call it, was available. Stained glass windows, brick archway, wood floors and a charming atrium in the front window helped to seal the deal.
The building has served a variety of purposes: a funeral home, cabinet shop, furniture store and antique shop. German immigrants Joseph and Fanny Berhalter opened a shop there. Sons John and George bought the building six years later and opened a furniture store and funeral parlor known as Berhalter Brothers. Coffins were built in the rear of the building.
Andrew Berhalter become sole owner in 1930 before the funeral home was moved to 222 S. State St. The furniture store stayed on Main Street. The funeral home, one of the longest continuously operating businesses in Indiana, is now Young Family Funeral Home on State Street.
Jamie said the restaurant’s fare is unique because there is no freezer, fryer or microwave in the kitchen. The menu will also change depending on the seasons, what food is available, and to avoid shortages of ingredients.
“All food is fresh, real food,” he said.
Melissa is an artist, cosmetologist and insurance agent, with baking as her first love. On a dare, she bought $40 worth of ingredients and made a decorated “Ugly Sweater” sugar cookie. She posted a picture online, and soon the orders came rolling in. Her love of baking morphed into a love of cooking and then into a food truck business.
Jamie’s experience in construction has come in handy as they readied the space on the north side of the building for the restaurant. More tables will be added as needed.
“The Smiling Cat” is casual dining, but the Ketzenbergers are planning to add a more formal dining experience. A second room will eventually open as “The Fancy Cat,” featuring an upscale menu for special occasions, celebrations and date nights.
