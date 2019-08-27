LAGRANGE — The Tri Kappa Mu Chapter is accepting entries for the 2019 LaGrange Corn School Queen Pageant. The winner of the contest gets a $1,000 college scholarship.
The annual contest is open to any young woman residing in LaGrange County or attending a LaGrange County school who is between the ages of 15 and 19 by Dec. 1.
The contest takes place during LaGrange’s annual Corn School celebration, Corn School starts on Tuesday, Oct.1 this year and runs through Saturday, Oct. 5. The preliminary round of the contest will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and the 2019 Queen will be crowned the following night.
The competition has been going on for more than 50 years now.
The cost to enter is $175 and that fee typically paid for by the entrant’s sponsor. Cindi Lower, a pageant spokesperson with Tri Kappa Mu, said her organization can help contestants find a sponsor if they are unable to locate a sponsor on their own. Lower said she hopes 15 girls enter this year’s contest.
Entry forms can be picked up at all LaGrange County high school. The deadline to enter the contest is Friday, Sept. 13.
