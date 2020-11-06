Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Scott A. Grimes, 51, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery against family or member less than 14 years old, a Level 6 felony. Grimes was held on $2,500 bond.
Amy M. Miller, 31, of the 3200 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyler A. Mobley, 30, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Mobley was held on $2,500 bond.
Lydell E. Trainor, 27, of the 1000 block of Forest Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Trainor was held without bond.
Carol L. Schrock, 64, of the 15200 block of C.R. 52, Syracuse, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Schrock was held on $2,500 bond.
Kristi K. Ellis, 45, of the 600 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Ellis was held without bond.
Shalynn N. Klemm, 29, of the 600 block of Northwood Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Klemm was held without bond.
Tyler R. Thompson, 28, of the 2100 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation related to an original Class B felony charge. Thompson was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.