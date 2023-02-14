LAGRANGE — Cindy Miller, the manager of the Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption shelter and LaGrange County animal control officer announced she had decided to leave that position. The shelter cares for and adopts outs unwanted and stray dogs and cats in LaGrange County.
Miller has been in charge of the not-for-profit LaGrange County no-kill shelter for eight years. She first took over the manager’s position in 2015. Miller said it was simply time for her to do something else.
“There’s nothing bad here. I just feel like at this time – I’ve been doing this job for eight years – it’s time for something else. This job takes a bit of a toll,” Miller explained.
Miller said it’s been tough for her to get away from the job. Over the years, people have at times simply shown up at her home with animals when she’s not working or the shelter is closed, she explained
Sue Keenan, a member of the Ark Board of Directors, said she understands, adding that Miller has done a great job during her time at the helm of the LaGrange shelter.
Miller said she has a good staff at the shelter and has received a lot of support from the community during her time at Ark. Miller said the job was made tougher recently when more and more people began turning in animals, filling the shelter to beyond capacity. That has helped create more stress and tension not only for the animals in Ark’s care but on the staff at the shelter. Miller said people who call wanting to drop off a dog or a cat don’t always understand when they’re told Ark is not accepting any additional animals.
She also thanked local law enforcement agencies, especially the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, for their continuing support and willingness to work with Ark when needed. She also thanked the LaGrange County commissioners and council members for their continued support of Ark and its mission.
“We get a lot of support from our county compared to many other shelters in the area,” Miller added.
Miller did say Ark’s board members have decided to restructure the director’s position somewhat, shifting some of the responsibilities as well as some of the stress that comes with the job to others, including members of the board. Miller said she plans to stay on the job for a little while to help the new director make a smooth transition. Miller added that she’s asking the public to show a little patience while the board finds and hires a new director.
Keenan said she’s grateful for all the hard work Miller did to improve the shelter for both the animals and the shelter staff.
“She accomplished a lot of good things out there,” Keenan said. “Those animals are well taken care of because of Cindy.”
Keenan added running an animal shelter isn’t the easier job in the world.
“It’s an emotional job,” she explained. “You want someone in that position who loves animals, and yet the tasks we ask them to do are tough, emotionally. We’re grateful for the job Cindy’s done and happy for the time she was with us. We hate to see her go, but we understand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.