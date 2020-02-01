Building trades labor demand outweighs supply

KENDALLVILLE — It was a Friday afternoon at Impact Institute, which meant an easier day for the students in Don Polly’s electric and HVAC class.
But, what’s simple troubleshooting to these high school students, are issues anyone else would have to pay a technician to fix.
These students are a rare breed, though, compared to the need for all kinds of building trade labor.
Polly, who has been in the business for 35 years, constantly has employers reach out to him, looking for talent.
“They ask me all the time, ‘Do you have anybody?’” Polly said.
In other regions of the state, specific skills are needed — for example, some apprenticeships for electricians are accelerated so the demand can be met.
But in northeast Indiana, there’s not just an electrician shortage. Unions, employers and training programs say they can’t find enough interested people to work as plumbers, HVAC technicians or insulators.
“Employers right now, if they can find someone they can rely on to show up every day and give them an honest day’s work for an honest day’s wage, they’d open their doors to anybody that would do that,” Impact Institute Director Jim Walmsley said. “But they even struggle at times to even find that.”
For the number of jobs open in the industry, there seems to be somewhat of a disconnect in benefits and interest in the trades.
For example, electricians who are journeymen in the area can expect to see $60,000-70,000 salaries, as well as another $30,000 in benefits, according to Kip Howard, business manager at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 305 in Fort Wayne
That money starts rolling in after they complete a five-year apprenticeship, for which they earn a small, but livable wage during, and don’t typically accumulate debt in the way a college student would.
And for some trades, if someone begins training in high school, they may be able to skip the beginning stages of the job and start making that higher salary right out of the gate.
“In my opinion, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” Howard said.
Students who are in the HVAC and electrical program at Impact Institute agree.
Mia Palmer, a junior at DeKalb High School, knows that if she goes through with her training and continues on to a career in the trades, she’s virtually guaranteed to be able to support herself and a family.
That thought is especially empowering because she’s a girl, Palmer said.
“I’m the third girl to ever join this program,” she said.
East Noble senior Noah Schooley is in Palmer’s class at Impact, and he, too, is looking forward to the stability his career will give him later in life.
His path is a little different, though. He will still be attending the traditional four-year college at Trine University for electrical engineering, but he’ll graduate without debt because of a football scholarship.
His advice for students thinking about trades?
“Make sure you actually like doing it,” Schooley said.
Testing the trades out and seeing if it clicks is one of the main reasons why there might be a lack of people entering the field, though. For years, not enough high school students have been encouraged to see building trades as a real, sustainable career, Walmsley said.
The “college for all” mentality, which equates a four-year degree to success, isn’t realistic in today’s economy where more tradespeople are needed than executives, and they make the same wage.
“(The mentality) is just not it’s just not the case,” Walmsley said. “It never has been the case and never was the case.”
In his view, the college-only mindset isn’t the fault of schools. Rather, it’s been born out of accountability assessments schools are given, where things like math, science and English are measured, but learning that might happen in a shop class is not.
However, now that there is such a high demand for tradespeople, the economy is driving a few more people to join the trades, but not enough to see a spike in interest, Walmsley said.
Howard has said he’s seen somewhat of a resurgence of people joining trades, something he attributes to the rising costs of higher education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.