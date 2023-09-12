KENDALLVILLE — A little bit of everything.
Original, stock car nearly as identical as when they drove off the assembly line.
Modified hot rods.
Antiques.
Modern metal.
Pickups.
The 18th annual Kendallville Car Show brought more than 230 official entries and some late additions Saturday, packing three blocks along Main Street and side roads along the route.
Along with the metal came those who appreciate it, for the thundering motors, the sleek body lines and for nostalgia.
“Nostalgia is a big thing,” Kendallville resident John Schoonover said.
Schoonover is one of “those” people — an automobile fanatic.
“I’ve been a car nut my whole life,” Schoonover said.
By the time he was 4 years old, Schoonover said he could identify pretty much every car he saw.
Today’s cars? Not so much.
“They all look like jellybeans,” Schoonover said. “They’re just different colors.”
Schoonover had worked in the automobile industry most of his life, helping make parts that supplied the Big Three. Today? He sells used toy cars at Shipshewana.
He is the rare breed of afficianado who can appreciate classic autos that have been kept in their original state as well as those who have been modified or updated. A classic is a classic even if the owner has turned a four-speed into a five-speed to help save the engine.
“It still has the aesthetics,” Schoonover said.
Trading titles
Jim Taylor brought his 1995 Corvette to Saturday’s show.
“I come every year,” Taylor said. “People here — you can talk to them.
Taylor’s Corvette is a more recent acquisition.
He had a 1978 Chrysler, the last model year that automaker had a 440 cubic inch motor in it. He’d found the Chrysler in Cleveland, Ohio.
But like many vintage automobiles, being able to keep it running had become problematic.
“I was having problems getting parts,” Taylor said.
So he straight up traded titles, swapping the Chrysler for the Corvette.
Taylor and his wife enjoy the shows for the camaraderie.
“We just renjoy showing our cars and talking to people,” Taylor said.
“Taylor started getting into classic cars approximately 15 years ago with a 1950 Dodge.
“I could never afford it — I had kids,” Taylor said.
Bumblebee
One of the more unique novelty entries was brought by Andrew Fair of Howe.
Fair has been updating his Camaro into an exact replica of the model made famous by the Transformers movie franchise’s Bumblebee car.
Fair’s Camaro has identical paint work, special decals and even plays recordings from the movies. It’s a definite head turner.
A big fan of the movie franchise, Fair decided to outfit his Camaro during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I had to stay home so I had to do something,” Fair said.
The Camaro is a big hit with everyone, but youngsters seem to be even more appreciative.
“The kids go crazy,” Fair said.
And while like most of the classics, the Camaro has a “Don’t Touch” sign, Fair frequently allows young kids to get into the car and have their picture taken with it.
He’d purchased the car five year ago when it had under 22,000 miles on it. It now has 57,000 miles on the odometer.
“I get a lot of thumbs-ups,” Fair said of people’s reactions on the road.
Fair gets the speciality equipment on the Camaro from a man in California. They do most of their negotiations via the Facebook page Fair shares with his wife. She has learned to question him when their communiques show up.
Last shall be first
Albion’s Phil Jacob’s first car was a 1957 Chevy.
After owning several classic automobiles, approximately three years ago in Saint John, Michigan, he bought a 1957 Chevy.
“My first car was a ‘57 Chevy,” Jacob said. “I wanted my last car to be a ‘57 Chevy.”
The car came with its original paint — canyon corral.
“I was going to repaint it,” Jacob said. “But I got so many compliments on it I said I’d keep it.”
Jacob’s daily vehicle is a 2016 Chevy pickup. Sliding behind the wheel of his classic to get ready for car shows?
“It’s hard to explain the feeling of it,” Jacob said.
Jacob said he enjoys coming to car shows like Kendallville’s for two reasons, “the nostalgia of it,” and “meeting new people. I meet new people all the time.”
Judge
One of the toughest jobs Saturday had to be the task task Amy Terry and two others undertook — serving as the official judges of the event.
“It’s tough,” Terry said. “I understand the blood, sweat and tears that go into these cars.”
Terry carried around a clipboard with score sheets for every registered entry.
Tips for newbies? Have their hoods and trunks opened.
She said she’d gotten her share of uncomfortable looks as she made her rounds.
Why did she decide to judge?
“Nobody wanted to do it,” Terry said.
