EMMA — The COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be a real punch in the gut for most local theater groups.
Local theater groups rely on the funds they generate from any show to fund their next production. But COVID shut down school theater departments, and for many, it’s been almost three years since they last invited an audience into the school to watch a local production.
This spring, the Westview Jr./Sr. High School Theater Department decided to punch back at COVID, opting to stage the play “Help Desk,” a comedy created during the height of the pandemic. Help Desk, written by Dog Zolidis, the play takes a satirical look at the help desk.
Created to be produced online using computer video conferencing programs like Zoom, Westview has opted to take this comedy off the computer screen and put it squarely back on a high school stage.
Westview Theater Director Steve Pruitt says he and his players and crew had had to make a few adaptations to make Help Desk fit onto the Westview school stage.
“This was written during the pandemic, and written for schools that wanted to still keep those theater programs up and running, but couldn’t meet in person,” he explained. “So the playwright, Don Zolidis, created this play to work virtually, like a Zoom meeting where you record the meeting to play back later. But Help Desk works well on stage., too. We’ve had to change some of the stagings to make some of these scenes work in person, such as having people actually go to the service counter to talk to someone rather than do everything by phone.”
According to Playscripts.com, a business that licenses theatrical material to schools, Help Desk centers around people reaching out to the help desk, looking for solutions to a particular problem, only to find their problems are just beginning.
“Whether you’re getting shamed about your inability to log in, giving your credit card information to a scammer, or having serious conversations with a clown, customer service calls spiral into absurdity for the customers and employees alike in this hilarious comedy,” Playscripts said of the production.
The Westview production is made up of 12 scenes, each with a different interaction with a help desk. Make no mistake about this production, said Pruitt, this is a comedy. Leave the Kleenex box at home.
“It’s a comedy. This isn’t going to draw any tears,” he added.
The production itself is small and requires the smallest cast to grace the Westview stage in years. Five students, one high school senior, one high school sophomore, and three seventh graders make up the student actors in this production. Each cast member will tackle at least five different roles.
Senior Jordon Collyer takes the lead for this production. This is the 14th time Collyer has performed in a Westview production. Pruitt said that Collyer brings both leadership and bravery to the school stage and has the willingness to step into any role and give it his absolute best.
Collyer said the show is entertaining.
“It’s a fun show. It’s written very well,” he explained. “We’ve done a few things to spruce it up a bit, give it a few more comedic moments, but overall, it’s a really good show and the cast will surprise you.”
Collyer said it’s been a learning experience figuring out how to perform a production on stage that was created to be performed via a Zoom program.
“But we’ve been adapting and powering through it, and I’m very proud of the work that the kids are putting into this.”
Collyer is joined on stage by Sorcha Stewart, a Westview sophomore, as well as seventh graders Lex Thompson, Sean Napier, and Christopher Fergison. Each performer will perform at least five different roles at some point during the hour-long production, Pruitt said.
Pruitt is being assisted by former Westview theater students Ericka Byler and Audrey Brown. Stage Crew member Richard Meyers lends a hand where ever he can.
The curtain for Help Desk goes up on Friday at 7 p.m. The show returns to the Westview stage again on Sunday, starting at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.
