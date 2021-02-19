AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council Wednesday awarded Albion-based Pulver Asphalt Paving with a contract to do Community Crossings grant funding work.
Pulver turned in the lowest of four bids for the project. The council accepted the bids Monday.
“We are going to redo West Albion Street between Haines Street (where we left off this spring) and Cherry Street with new curbs, pavement, driveway approaches and sidewalks,” Town Manager Bill Ley had said shortly after the grant announcements were made Dec. 8. “We are also going to redo East Albion Street from 370 feet east of Progress Way (where we left off this fall) to the S.R. 3 right-of-way in front of McDonald’s with new curbs, driveway approaches and pavement.”
On Dec. 8, the state awarded Avilla $351,646 in funding, with the town responsible for the remainder in the matching grant program.
Pulver’s low bid was $497,668.20.
Avilla will pay its portion of the project from its Motor Vehicle Highway Fund.
There is enough money in the MVH fund to include an alternate bid to supply and install new street lights similar to those in the downtown area. The lights, according to Ley, would be installed on West Albion Street between Haines Street and Cherry Street. The cost of the lights, foundations, wiring and installation were not eligible for the grant.
Also at Wednesday’s public meeting:
• Ley announced he would like to retire.
“I have decided it is time for me to retire from full-time employment,” he told the council.
“We will miss you, council president Paul Shepherd said. “Thank you for everything you’ve done.”
Ley did not give a timetable for his departure, but said he wanted to work with the council in the hopes a replacement could be found before he leaves.
• If the Avilla Fire Department needs to expand, it will do so at its current location, the council decided.
A company had come to the council Wednesday with an offer to explore three options to expand the fire department. The cost of the study was $13,000. One of the options was to build a new station on a different site.
Shepherd said that isn’t going to happen.
“I don’t see us building a new building,” Shepherd said. “I see us adding on the fire station we already have.”
Instead of approving the study, the council asked the company to come back with a new proposal on what it would cost to expand at its current location with the land currently owned by the town.
The fire department had said it needs to expand because newer, longer trucks won’t fit in the length of the bays it currently has.
Councilman Bill Krock said the issue has been in the talking-only stage for too long.
“Somebody needs to decide what needs to be done with the building,” Krock said.
• The council voted for a thorough electric rate study based on a recommendation from Baker-Tilly representative Alex Hilt.
Nine months into a deal with a new electric provider, Wolverine Power Co-op, the council had asked the company to offer quotes on a standard across-the-board rate study which would take into account savings the town is currently seeing and a more thorough cost of service which would factor in the impact of heavy electric users in industry and their effects on the lowered rates.
Hilt gave the example of the across-the-board savings study, with a cost of $20,000, which would call for a flat decrease in everyone rates at the same level, such as, for example purposes only, a 5% decrease. The cost of service study, with a $40,000 cost, would weigh the decrease based on heavy usage, and might lead to industry receiving a larger decrease than residential users.
The cost of service increase would also set a net metering rate for those using alternative power sources. A home that gathers more energy than it uses could see the extra energy back to the town. A rate needs to be set for such overages.
The council decided on the $40,000 study.
• The council agreed to pay an Ossian firm $4,000 for a reconnaissance level archaeological survey of the land being developed in the East Industrial Park. The study was required by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and is necessary for the town to be eligible to apply for an economic development grant. The economic development grant could pay for the remaining infrastructure needs for the park.
• The council agreed to spend $2761.50 for a portable traffic radar sign which will show motorists how fast they are going on a particular stretch of road.
“Research has shown it does slow traffic down,” Ley told the council.
Krock said Rome City has used a similar product and has gotten positive results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.