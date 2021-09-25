LAGRANGE — Thanks to its defense — and senior Ashton Smith — the Central Noble Cougars remained perfect on the season with a 27-14 victory over Lakeland Friday night in high school football.
The win improved Central Noble to 6-0 heading into next week’s showdown with 4-2 Churubusco. Lakeland dropped to 2-4 on the season.
The Lakers had their chances to score, but the Cougar defense was having none of it. Lakeland had four first-and-goal opportunities Friday night against the Cougars, which led to only seven points.
“Our defense is what makes us go,” Central Noble coach Hayden Kilgore said. “Our kids are taking pride in it.”
All Smith did for Central Noble was score two rushing touchdowns and intercept two Lakeland passes in the end zone, the last of which sealed the victory late in the fourth.
“That kid is just a playmaker,” Kilgore said. “He’s just a great kid.”
The game was tight for most of the contest.
The Lakers scored on a 14-yard pass from junior quarterback Deion Marshall to senior Mark Burlew with 10:28 left in the game. Freshman Carson Mickem’s PAT was good and things were knotted at 14.
The Cougars started their next drive on their own 20, and promptly moved back five yards after a false start penalty.
Sophomore quarterback Tyler Shisler hit Smith for a 10-yard gain, then found senior Ashton Dunlap for a 15-yard reception which moved the ball to the CN 40.
Two runs brought the Cougars to a first down at the 50, but a face mask penalty moved the ball back to the Cougars’ 35, setting up a first-and-25 call with 8:26 remaining.
Shisler found senior Preston Diffendarfer, who made a great adjustment on the ball, on a deep pass along the left sideline, and Diffendarfer scampered into the end zone ahead of the Lakeland defense. Senior Aidan Dreibelbis added the PAT and the Cougars had the lead back, 21-14, with 8:15 to play in the contest.
Central Noble’s defense then forced a three-and-out and the Cougars took over on their own 30 with 6:18 to play.
Shisler then went to work with his legs, gaining 17 and 10 yards to move the ball into Lakeland territory at the 43. Smith ran for five yards, then Shisler threw an incomplete pass, setting up a third-and-five call from the Laker 38. Shisler again carried the ball, this time for three yards, and it was fourth down and two.
On that crucial down, Shisler handed the ball over to senior Will Hoover, who had spent most of the night bottled up. To that point, Hoover had rushed the ball 13 times for 37 yards.
On that critical carry, however, Hoover bulldozed his way through the Lakeland defense for a 35-yard score to make it 27-14 with 3:41 remaining.
“That is my favorite play,” Kilgore said. “I had a feeling it would be there.”
Lakeland drove to the Central Noble 12, but on fourth down, Smith notched his second interception of the contest to seal the deal for the Cougars.
Smith had scored on runs of 3 and 43 yards in the first half as the Cougars took a 14-7 lead midway.
Lakeland scored on the final play of the half on a 3-yard-run by Kham Malaivanh.
It was the Lakers’ third first-and-goal of the first half. One ended with a missed field goal and the other with a Smith interception.
For the game, Central Noble rushed the ball 40 times for 201 yards with Smith tallying a team-high 73 yards on six carries. Shisler had eight carries for 51 yards and threw for 149 yards on the night, completing on 5-of-11 attempts.
Lakeland got 68 rushing yards from Malaivanh. As a team, Lakeland had 138 rushing yards on 37 carries. Lakeland passed for 105 yards on the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.