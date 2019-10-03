LAGRANGE- Jean Fremion-McKibben, one of the founders of the LaGrange County Veterans Headstone Project, was named the LaGrange County 2019 Citizen of the Year Wednesday night.
Fremion-McKibben said she was completely taken by surprise when Brad Targgart, the emcee for the Miss Corn School contest started reading her biography before he presented her with a plaque naming her the Citizen of the Year.
As she accepted the award, Fremion-McKibben said this award really belongs to the veterans and men and women who have honorably served this country as a member of its military forces.
“On their behalf, I accept this award,” Fremion-McKibben said.
The Citizen of the Year award is presented each year during LaGrange’s annual Corn School celebration. It honors a person or persons who the Citizen of the Year committee believes has made a positive impact on the community.
Fremion-McKibben’s passion to protect and preserve the stories of LaGrange County veterans buried in local cemeteries started when she volunteered to photograph area headstones for the “Find a Grave” project. As she traveled between local cemeteries, her biography said, Fremion-McKibben became increasingly concerned about the condition of many of the headstones and gravesites of LaGrange County’s oldest military veterans. Many of those headstones that honor the men who fought in some of this country’s earliest wars have been weathered away by wind and rain.
Fremion-McKibben joined forces with other concerned citizens to launch the Veterans Headstone Project. That organization identifies damaged veteran headstones and works with the government and the veteran’s family to replace those aging stones.
In addition, Fremion-McKibben also does extensive historical research on each of those deceased veterans, writing their histories so their stories and the story of their service is not forgotten.
Recently, Fremion-McKibben has launched a new project that replaces damaged flag holders on the graves of LaGrange County’s veterans.
So far, she and her group of volunteers have replaced more than 200 veteran headstones, and have identified almost as many that are now scheduled for replacement. She works closely with the Speicher family that owns and operates LaGrange Monument Works.
Fremion-McKibben credits her family’s long history of military service with inspiring her drive to make sure the history and sacrifices made by these men and women are not lost to history.
“I’ve always had an affinity and respect for them (veterans) and when I go to cemeteries and see the flag holders and stones ruined, I’d look at that and wonder who are you and what did you do,” she said. “That’s what got me started.”
She also credits the local veterans organizations and the men and women who volunteer their time to work alongside her to make sure those veterans’ graves are repaired.
“I’ve been surrounded by a group of wonderful, wonderful people, friends that help out and a community that’s supportive,” Fremion-McKibben added. “Without all of that, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what we’re done.”
The Citizen of the Year award has been a part of the annual Corn School celebration since 1963.
