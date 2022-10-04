ALBION — The Noble County Council approved its 2023 budget Monday, including an 8.45% hike in the county’s general fund.
The General Budget adopted calls for $16.7 million in spending in 2023, up from the $15.3 million adopted in 2022.
The budget includes 4.5% raises for a majority of county employees. Larger raises were approved for Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputies and confinement officers and E-911 dispatchers.
Noble County had advertised a general fund budget of $17.07 million, but the council had cut $369,000 during its August budget hearings.
The county’s overall approved budget totaled $37.8 million. That figure includes County Economic Development Tax revenues and $6.4 million in American Rescue Plan fundings provided by the federal government.
The budget will be sent to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance for final approval. That approval is expected to come before the end of the year.
Monday’s meeting also saw the council approve nearly $500,000 in additional appropriations:
• Noble County Sheriff Max Weber asked for an additional $110,000 to feed Noble County Jail inmates through the end of this calendar year.
Weber reported that food prices have skyrocketed this summer. The sheriff told the council he has working on possibly contracting with another vendor to potentially save money moving forward.
“I don’t see there’s a lot of choice,” Councilman Doug Harp said.
The council approved the appropriation, which will come from the approximately $1.5 million in public safety tax money the county has on hand.
• Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel asked for — and received — an additional appropriation from the county’s CEDIT funds to spend $75,000 for the county’s plan to reduce issues of daylight at the old county landfill by planting trees on the property.
In October 2021, Commissioners Anita Hess, Gary Leatherman and Dave Dolezal signed a contract with Applied Natural Sciences to install 47 tree wells around the 20-acre landfill to soak up leachate to comply with Indiana Department of Environmental Management standards.
At that time, Leatherman said the company will bore holes at least 26 feet deep this fall at the landfill and install tubes to create the wells. The tubes will then be capped for the winter.
Poplar, willow and sycamore trees will be planted in the wells, where the roots will grow straight down to the water table. The trees’ roots will capture the leachate to nurture growth.
The cost to install the tree wells was $205,505 plus another $43,623 for three years of monitoring by Applied Natural Sciences.
• The council approved Knafel’s request to appropriate an additional $300,000 to cover the county’s health insurance deficit. The money will come from the county’s General Fund.
“I’m hoping that gets us through the year,” Knafel said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith updated the county on the upcoming courthouse renovations set to begin this spring. Smith is coordinating the renovation efforts for the county.
Smith said architects are wrapping up schematic design work on the project. Once the schematic designs are finished, the price of the project will be estimated.
Construction is set to begin this spring, Smith said. The actual construction work should take between 8-12 months, but could be extended to twice that length of time as contractors and the courts will have to determine a way to get the needed work done while still allowing the courts to function as required.
“It’s a very complicated process,” Smith said.
