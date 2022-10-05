ALBION — For perhaps 30 minutes, the pre-teen testified in an audibly quiet but strong voice about the abuse she suffered at the hand of a 33-year-old man in 2017 when she was under the age of 9 and living in western Noble County.
She was calm, unwavering in her account.
And the jury believed her.
A 12-member panel deliberated for less than 30 minutes before finding a Ligonier man guilty in Noble Circuit Court Wednesday on counts of child molesting, a Level 1 felony and child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
Timothy S. Wicker, 39, did not appear as required for his trial. Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer issued a warrant for his arrest Tuesday morning while the trial was still in the jury-selection phase.
A Level 1 felony carries a sentencing range of 20-40 years in prison. A Level 4 felony sentencing range is 2-12 years.
A sentencing date won’t be decided until law enforcement has Wicker in custody.
The crimes occurred in the time period between March-July 2017.
“He touched me inappropriately,” the victim testified Wednesday. “It happened almost nightly.”
She then went on to provide graphic details of what Wicker would do to her.
The only first-hand account of the crimes was the girl’s testimony.
Noble County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jamie Groves did not attempt to hide that fact. In his closing argument, he said he wished there was DNA evidence, or photographs of the crimes or a third-party who had witnessed the incidences.
But by their nature, Groves contended, those tangible types of evidence are frequently missing from sex crimes involving children.
“That’s what happens in sexual abuse cases,” Groves said.
The girl did not tell anyone about what happened until she was in her father’s care in Ohio in the summer of 2018. One night, she was with a pair of relatives, both younger girls, and one of the girls told of being abused sexually.
The victim in Wednesday’s court case then told her relatives her story.
“It broke the ice,” the girl testified, “and made it more comfortable to talk about it.”
One of her cousins told her own mother, who in turn told the girl’s father. The mother found out about the crime around the July 4 holiday in 2018.
One of the state’s witnesses was Julie Oats, a counselor with the Child Protection Center, an Ohio facility that addresses such cases. Oats took the victim’s statement.
Oats testified that it is not uncommon for there to be a long delay between such a child molestation occurs and the disclosure of the incident.
“Disclosure is a process,” Oats testified. “Some kids will hold onto it until they feel safe. Rarely do you have an instantaneous reporting.”
The victim said she did not feel safe to report the crime until she was removed from any contact with Wicker.
“I was scared of him,” the victim said.
Safely in Ohio, with her cousin’s story out in the open between the three girls, she felt free to share.
“I knew he didn’t have access to me and couldn’t hurt me and my family,” the victim said.
During direct questioning by the prosecution, the girls estimated there were more than 10 and probably less than 20 incidences of inappropriate touching. That seemed to contradict the statement she gave to Oats during a forensic interview in December 2019. At that time, the girl told Oats the incidents had happened nightly from the summer through the winter.
During his closing argument, Groves dealt with the discrepancy, citing Oats’ testimony regarding such molestations affect memory, particularly a child who was under the age of 9 at the time of the crimes.
Groves said the victim was making her recollections “through the lens of trauma and time.”
Groves and co-prosecution council Megan Lawson were able to determine means, motive and opportunity, and summarized those in Groves’ closing arguments.
In his closing, public defender Aaron Stull pointed out that while the prosecution had provided a “parade of protocol” from experts, including law enforcement investigators, the state hadn’t put forth any concrete evidence the crime had been committed by the defendant.
“What we have is what the victim said and what an adult said,” Stoll told the jury.
Wicker was originally arrested Feb. 24, 2020. At an initial hearing on Feb. 25 of that year, a no bond order was issued. Wicker eventually did bond out, according to court records, and on March 1, 2021, Wicker was charged with failure to appear for a court date. A warrant was issued at that time.
The warrant was served on July 21, 2021. During court proceedings the following day, bond was set at $50,000.
Wicker posted bond on July 26, 2021 and was released.
Wicker then missed another court date set for Feb. 7 of this year. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 8.
Wicker was arrested on the latest warrant later that month by Noble County police.
He then posted bond again and made multiple court appearances before failing to appear for Tuesday’s proceedings.
The case was investigated by Indiana State Police Detective Mike Carroll.
