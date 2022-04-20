KENDALLVILLE — After a long due diligence process, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission is opting to go with a wireless speaker system along Main Street to give the downtown new audio capabilities.
Ultimately, complications and drawbacks of a wired system led commissions to overcome early concerns about possible interference to select the wireless system as its best option.
The speaker system was quoted at about $44,700, although it may run a little higher as board members had a last-minute question about how far north the speakers would run.
“It comes down to wireless or wired and they came a lot closer to what they used to be,” RDC President Loren Allen said of the prices, although there was more background that just price involved.
Early in the deliberations about what might work best for downtown, the commission wanted to see a wired option for the system, as that sounded preferable to a wireless system.
Board members rejected a wired system with speakers attached to buildings — having to attach to private property and potentially putting speakers on or above apartments on upper floors was a deal breaker for the commission — but a wired system with speakers on the streetlight poles also came with complications.
At the commission’s regular monthly meeting last month, Aaron Ruse of All Pro Integrated Systems said that the setup of the city’s underground conduit was problematic. His company typically runs wires for audio in dedicated, separate conduit underground, where as in Kendallville the speaker electrical and wiring would be intermixed with other underground lines, including the high-voltage lines that power the streetlights.
The proximity of such high current could potentially cause audio interference, Ruse said, and although testing in the lab showed it might be OK, All Pro would not guarantee the system to work under that setup.
That put the redevelopment commission back to considering whether to go wireless or to gamble on the wired system that wouldn’t come with a guarantee from the installer.
On Wednesday, board members decided wireless system was its best option.
There is still one other minor hiccup with the wireless system, however.
The city’s streetlights are only powered when it gets dark, so there is no current to the poles during the day. While there had been some initial discussion about having to rewire the poles to have all-day power, city engineer Scott Derby said the city could bypass that issue by just manually powering on the poles as needed.
“The outlets on the poles are hot whenever the lights are on. The only downside is if we do in fact go wireless as Aaron suggested, then we’ll have to have the overhead lights on at the time we’re doing the event,” Derby said. “It would only be during the event time we’re running the speakers.”
For the minor inconvenience of having to flip on the street lights during the day, the city could save the expense and hassle of re-configuring the electric at all the poles.
All Pro’s quote was for two speaker sets on nine poles on the west side of Main Street. One speaker would point downward to provide audio to the west side, with the other angled to broadcast to the east side of Main Street.
Commission members had one final question about how far the nine poles would go, as the quote said it would run to “approximately” Mitchell Street.
The RDC was hoping for the audio to run all the way to the tracks, so they wanted to clarify where the speakers would go and how far north it would stretch.
There are more than nine poles north of Rush Street, so it’s likely the quote, as presented, would end just north of Mitchell Street but not go all the way down to the tracks.
The commission, however, approved purchase of the wireless system contingent on clarification from Ruse of how far the new system would reach.
