EMMA — Alexys Antal and Bohdy Bontrager have been named co-valedictorians for Westview Jr-Sr High School’s Class of 2022.
Antal is the daughter of Michael and Heather Antal of Topeka. She is active in the National Honor Society, Student Council, PLUS, Education Professions, Community Service Club, Spanish Club, Peer Tutor, National Junior Honor Society, softball, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. Antal plans to attend the University of Findlay to pursue a degree in Nursing and play softball.
Bontrager is the son of Joel and Sherri Bontrager of Middlebury. He is active in the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Student Council, Community Service Club, Spanish Club, Yearbook, soccer and cheer. Bontrager plans to attend the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, at the University of Arizona, to study Plant Science.
Westview’s Class of 2022 graduates on Friday, May 27. That ceremony starts at 7 p.m.
